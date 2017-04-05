10 Celebrities Who Love to go to Coachella

Since 1999 the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is the showcase for entertainment, fashion, and art. Celebrities are plentiful because just like average people, they appreciate the mix of established artists and new music. The 2017 celebration will deliver an eclectic lineup at the renowned Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, venue of every Coachella. Electric dance music (EDM) to rock, all types of music will be represented.
Fashion designers are suggesting mesh dresses, sandals, and statement sunglasses. How many of the estimated 99,000 attendees are celebrities is anybody’s guess, however, these ten celebs confirm their plans on social media and individual websites.
Alessandra Ambrosio will be at all the pre-parties, after-parties, and all the hotspots. In 2014 the Victoria Secret Angel and designer was one of the hostesses of Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis. In January of that season she also kept a social media diary of her Coachella preparations. In 2016 she brought her children along. She will be a leading fashion influencer at the festival, her bold choices – brown suede shorts and matching boots received major attention that year. Ambrosio enjoys rock, hip hop, and electronic music bands.
Cindy Crawford, super supermodel, introduced her daughter, model Kaia Gerber to Coachella. Crawford is proud of her appearance in George Michael’s Freedom video. She enjoys electro house, house music, and EDM. Her playlist includes the LA Riots and Delta 9. Fans will surely see her at this year’s Coachella, fashionably dressed down while rocking out.
Leonardo DiCaprio loves rap, particularly Kanye West and he’s also a big fan of Kendrick Lamar who’s scheduled to perform. He can appreciates new talent and at one time dated Bijou Philips, musician John Philips’ actress/singer daughter. DiCaprio admits he can’t sing a note and Coachella enhances his dedicated affection for popular culture. His faves also include 40’s music and Stevie Wonder. He enjoys doing films that are period pieces infused with hip hop music.
Clint Eastwood, actor, director, and musician combines business with pleasure at festivals. His favors jazz and country and western music. The ardent audiophile is a ragtime pianist and composer with his own Warner Brothers Records-distributed imprint, Malpasso. Eastwood has composed film scores for an array of movies including J. Edgar, Million Dollar Baby and In the Line of Fire. His son, Kyle Eastwood is a jazz bassist and composer.
Taylor Hill, supermodel of the millennial era, is a veteran Coachella attendee. The fashionista captivates and enjoys Beyoncé and Britney Spears. Her over 7 million Instagram followers look forward to her postings from Coachella. Hill has contracts with Lancôme, Victoria Secret and Joe’s Jeans, a perfect fit since Coachella and denim are almost synonymous.
Jimmy Kimmel took the film crew of his Lie Witness News segment to Coachella for several years, but it seemed to flat-line last year. The prank involves responses from attendees about various non-existent bands or brands. Kimmel posts the video reactions on his You Tube channel. Fans can be sure the innovative comedian and producer will rebound in 2017. Alternative rock band, Bad Suns appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live prior to a 2015 headlining tour that ended with performances at Coachella.
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad star, blames his addiction to concerts for continuing to go to Coachella. He began his career in music videos for nu metal band Korn and the rock band Everlast. Foster the People and John Mayer provided music for his 2013 wedding to Lauren Parsekian. His playlist includes music by Tom Neville, Zen Freeman, Kelley Dixon and Vince Gilligan.
Katy Perry, pop singer and song writer, was the toast of public displays of affection (PDAs) at last year’s event. The star likes the music of Queen, Madonna and Paul Simon. Perry also prefers an edge to her music and fashion choices, her KatyCats fans are confident she will attend. Her diverse musical background includes studying opera and Christian pop.
Amber Rose, model, dancer and actress, fresh from her 6 weeks on Dancing with the Stars appearances, will very likely return this April. She met her own celebrity crush, Slash of Guns and Roses in 2016. While her dates and ex-husband may be rap stars, but she’s not shy about her love of rock music. The reality star will probably be hanging with her buddies, two members of the premier reality television family.
Jaden Smith, son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, is in hot pursuit of brand expansion. He has collaborated with Justin Bieber and also released a 2012 mixtape, The Cool Cafe. Of course, his favorite music is rap, he teams up with sister Willow and Childish Gambino (actor/rapper Donald Glover). Smith has a well-reviewed gender-neutral MSFTS fashion line and loves to make outrageous statements. He is a perfect fit for Coachella.