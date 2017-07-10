10 Things You Didn’t know about Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown was born in February of 2004 and is a Spanish-born, English actress. Brown was born in Marbella, Malaga, Spain. The family moved to Bournemouth, Dorset when she was four years old, then only four years later, the family migrated to Orlando, Florida. Brown has been acting for a few years now and has roles in television commercials, sitcom series, as well as significant roles in some big-name shows and series. She is quickly becoming a sought after little actress and has already made a name for herself in the acting business. Do you recognize this little actress? You may know who she is if you follow any of the series that she plays in, but here are ten things you don’t know about Millie Bobby Brown.
1. Made her acting debut
Brown’s acting debut was in 2013 on the ABC fantasy series known as Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, which was a spin-off of the earlier, Once Upon a Time. It was a series that portrayed a “Young Alice”. After her debut, she began to quickly land other roles, with her second appearance being in a show which placed her in a starring role in the paranormal series, Intruders. It aired on BBC America in 2014.
2. She’s got siblings
Brown isn’t the only child in the family. She is actually the third of four children born to her mother, Kelly and her father, Robert. Her siblings include, Paige, Ava and Charlie. Her parents are English, and it is said that her father works as a rea estate agent.
3. Won an award for her performance
Brown has not only been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in 2016, but she also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with her co-stars for Stranger Things. She will retain her role in a second season due to her popularity.
4. Has signed on with modeling agency
Brown’s talent has gone beyond acting. She has ventured into modeling and she made her modeling debut with Calvin Klein when she participated in their, By Appointment campaign. After her debut, the following month, she was signed on with IMG Modeling Agency. You will be seeing more of Brown in future magazines and ad campaigns.
5. First feature films
Brown will not only be a recognizable face on television but she is moving to the big screen. Her feature film debut will be a role in the film, Godzilla, which is a sequel movie from the movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
6. Has starred in music videos
Brown has made an appearance in a music video along the way of developing her acting career. She can be seen in the music video for Sigma and Birdy’s, single, Find Me, that came out in 2016. She has also appeared in a commercial for the credit card company, Citigroup, that was put out in 2016, as well.
7. Her Stranger Things interview
Brown talked about her Stranger Things audition during an interview and talked about how she was required to cry as part of her audition. She said that her emotions were already so raw that day, that she was able to hit that part of her audition “out of the park.” They obviously loved her, because just weeks later, she was on a plane and on her way to Atlanta to begin filming the show.
8. Lives in two separate cities
Brown has two cities that she calls home. She lives in both Los Angeles, California and in London. Her family has made a lot of sacrifices since her discovery by a talent scout while living in Orlando, Florida. The scout told her parents that she had raw talent, something that many people do not have, so her parents sacrificed everything and left Orlando to move to LA to help foster their daughter’s acting career.
9. Family had to move back to the UK
After Brown’s role in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Brown wasn’t getting any big roles, but was consistently being passed on when she auditioned. Her parents hit financial difficulties while living in LA, trying to help foster Brown’s acting career. They eventually had to move back to the UK to live with an aunt, and it was while living back in the UK that she got the role for Stranger Things and her career finally began to take off.
10. She’s homeschooled
It only makes sense that since the Brown family has moved around a lot, it would be difficult for her to attend a regular school. Brown is homeschooled and always has to make time to fit her homework in with all the acting that she is doing. So far, she has been able to keep up with both.
