10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Stage

Born in March of 1984 in Burbank California, Sarah Stage is an American print, runway and commercial model who, once she answered a call for modeling auditions, hasn’t looked back. She’s appeared in countless ads for big name brands, appeared inside the pages of many popular magazines, as well as her face has graced many covers of well-known magazines over the years. She was even involved in a court case involving one of the most infamous magazines she posed for. Sarah Stage has recently been gracing the tabloids with speculations that she is pregnant and showing off a small baby bump while wearing a bathing suit. Sarah Stage is carving out a beautiful modeling career for herself, and if you may have seen her on a magazine or in one of your favorite magazines on the stand. But here are ten things you didn’t know about Sarah Stage.
1. How her career began
Once Stage finished high school, she went to an open call for new models at the Wilhelmina Agency. She apparently made a very good first impression with the agency, because they immediately signed her on as one of their models, and Stage hasn’t looked back since. As a matter-of-fact, her career exploded.
2. Modeling gigs
Stage has done a wide variety of modeling gigs for different venues, although she is primarily known as a lingerie model. But she has also been seen in ads for Anchor Blue, Copa Wear International, Jack in the Box, Jockey, Toyo Tires, Sketchers, Noki, Kohls, Carolyn Vaile and many others. She has also been in Playboy Magazine among a couple others.
3. Sued Playboy
Stage did a photo shoot for Playboy where she was supposed to be paid $15,000 for her appearance in 2009, but Playboy delayed the payment to her. Stage wound up suing the magazine, not only for the $15,000 for the shoot, but for back wages, interest and penalties. She was seeking a total of $225,000 and the magazine wound up cutting her a check in January of 2010.
4. TV roles
Not only does Stage have hot modeling career, but she has tapped into the actin biz too and has appeared in a number of television shows, including Models B4 10am (2008), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2008), and Attack of the Show! (2005).
5. Witnessed Ryan Seacrest covered in ashes
In 2012, Stage walked the red carpet with Sacha Baron Cohen who happened to be promoting his movie, The Dictator. As a part of his promotions, Sacha Baron Cohen utilized his interview with Ryan Seacrest as a moment to gain attention and dumped an urn full of ashes on the host. Seacrest seemed to be a bit surprised, while Stage appeared to know the gag was going to happen.
6. Favorite asset
You’d think that when asked what her favorite asset is about her, Stage would list one of her physical features, since she just happens to be in excellent shape and is a lingerie model. But when asked this question, her answer was her super witty sense of humor. Apparently you can be gorgeous and funny, which are a great combination.
#. Has one child and one on the way
Stage is the mother of one boy, James, who was born in 2015. She received a lot of attention, not all good, when she posed for magazines in a bikini and showing off her, barely-there-bump claiming to be 8 months pregnant. Now, she is pregnant again, about 5 months along, and still barely showing anything. She is once again, getting negative feedback on her little belly and workout regime that she continues to do during her pregnancy.
8. Revealed the sex of her second baby
With one son already, those who follow the model were curious to know the sex of her second child which she has recently revealed is going to be a boy. So, as of now, no little mini-me daughter to follow in her modeling footsteps, but who knows, maybe one of her sons will get the modeling, or acting, bug.
9. Net worth
With all the modeling and the little acting Stage has done, she has gradually been increasing her net worth over the years. Who knows what she is capable of for the future, but for now, Stage has a reported net worth of $500,000, which isn’t too shabby. Maybe post baby, she will start landing more modeling jobs and possibly even try her hand at more acting roles.
10. Instagram
Yes, most celebs and models, anyone famous really, has an Instagram account where they keep their fans and followers up-to-date on the latest news with their lives. Some even have millions of followers, which Stage is gradually working up to. As of now, she has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, which is quite a lot of fans.
