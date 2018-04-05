10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alden Ehrenreich

If you recognize this face, then you may know that this is Alden Caleb Ehrenreich, an American actor who has played in a number of hit movies and has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. He was born on November 22, 1989 in Los Angeles, CA, and his story of how he got into acting is actually quite interesting, and not one that you hear every day. Ehrenreich is of Jewish decent, born to Mother, Sari Newmann, an interior designer, and his father, Mark Ehrenreich, an accountant. His interest in acting started early in his life and continued through the years, but he didn’t get his big break until one particular bigwig in the movie industry, got wind of his name and one particular performance Ehrenreich had put on for a friend. Keep reading to learn more about this actor, and ten things that you don’t know about Alden Ehrenreich.
1. Discovered at a Bat Mitzvah
Ehrenreich is quite possibly one of the most unique stories in Hollywood, when it comes to how he was discovered. He had been asked to do a video for a friend for her Bat Mitzvah. He is quoted as saying this about the events. “I mean, there wasn’t a script: We would go and just film whatever made us laugh. I’m this 14-year-old, skinny little kid with long hair. I break into her house, try on her clothes and make up a song. All of this is just us literally taking a camera and going like, ‘Okay, ha ha, do this.” Ehrenreich wasn’t even at the Bat Mitzvah, Steven Spielberg was and he loved it. Spielberg contacted Ehrenreich and got him in touch with an agent. Soon, Ehrenreich was getting spots on shows like CSI.
2. Hail Caesar, his film debut
All actors have their big break where they come out to the public in their first film. For Ehrenreich, he made his big screen debut in 2009 independent film, Tetro, a Francis Ford Coppola’s independent film. Ehrenreich made such an impression that he worked with him again in 2011 in the film, Twixt, and then again in 2013 when he starred in the Woody-Allen drama, Blue Jasmine, alongside Cate Blanchett.
3. Has lost and won roles
All actors know the feeling of being beat out for roles, and the feeling of winning them. Ehrenreich has had his share of both since his career started, but one that he won and won big, is the role in Warren Beatty’s Howard Hughe’s biopic that he’s been trying to get launched for many years. Ehrenreich won the role over actors like, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Garrett Hedlund, who were all also considered for the role.
4. Joining Star Wars cast
One of the most popular films in history is Star Wars. It was a sensation from the get-go and has had many sequels that have followed through the years. Many actors and actresses would consider it an honor to be a part of such an iconic film lineup. Now, without even having as many years of as experience as some actors, Ehrenreich has accepted the role of one of the lead characters of the series, Hans Solo in Disney’s upcoming film, “Star Wars,” a film that’s based on Solo’s early life.
5. Learned cowboy tricks
Actors have to do all kinds of crazy things, things out of the norm, or just things they’ve never done before, like learn how to “cowboy” for a movie role. Ehrenreich says that when he accepted the star role as the very naïve singing cowboy, Hobie Doyle in Hail Caesar, a Coen brothers’ film in 2016, he immediately started to learn cowboy tricks, like, gun twirling, guitar, trick roping, and of course, riding a horse. Of all the tricks, he said, the spaghetti lasso was the hardest of them all.
6. Fan of old flicks
There are a still a lot of movie fans and actors who appreciate the oldies but goodies. Ehrenreich admits to being a big fan of the old movies, so when he accepted the role in Hail Caesar, he says that the movie, set in the 1950’s Hollywood era was a thrill for him to be a part of. He told Flicks, and the City 2 in an interview, that he didn’t mind the fact that there were no special effects. In fact, it was great.
Few actors can be compared to someone as talented and admired as the infamous Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio has captured the world with his films, he’s a heart throb, according to his female fans, and he’s one of the most popular and sought after actors in Hollywood. But Ehrenreich is starting to gain popularity among fans and critics, and he has officially obtained “heart throb” status for his role as Ethan Wate in the 2013 film adaptation, adapted for screen from “Beautiful Creatures,” the young adult novel.
8. Acting is “Art” to Ehrenreich
Well, there is an art to acting, no doubt about it. Not just anyone can make a character on screen, come to life and get the audience to believe you’re real. Not to mention, memorize hundreds of lines and recite them flawlessly. But Ehrenreich says acting is more than that. It’s storytelling, and in an interview with Interview, he is quoted as saying, “To be a part of an art that tells a story and to be a catalyst, a color in that, is very exciting.” When an actor really loves what they do, it is obvious. It doesn’t hurt, too, to simply be a natural at it either.
9. Left college before he finished
Ehrenreich is not alone when it comes to actors dropping what they are doing to go after their dream of becoming big and famous, even if it means leaving their education. Ehrenreich was attending New York University until 2011, when he left before he finished his degree. He says that he knew he wanted to act, and he just felt like it was the right time to start buckling down and really pursuing his dream more seriously. So far, his decision is paying off it seems.
10. He’s in a relationship
Ehrenreich is currently in a relationship with Kelsey McNamee, whom he met through some friends. It was a friendship at first, but it grew to much more over time. Although he considered himself to be in the relationship with McNamee, they never made the relationship public until just before the announcement of his taking the young Hans Solo role. It was just after attending a high profile event together that the announcement of his relationship with McNamee was made, and she was thrilled. Prior to McNamee, Ehrenreich was in a relationship with Zoe Worth for some time.