10 Things You Didn’t Know about Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa is an American actress, dancer, and radio personality who has also done some modeling. She was born on July 26, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Virginia Almendarez and Renan Almedarez Coello, who happens to be an American radio personality. Her lineage is of Mexican and Honduras decent and after the birth of Francia, her father began using a new Latin personality for his radio shows, known as “El Cucuy.” Raisa is most recognized for her role on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, as well as the hit series, Bring It On, which is where she really gained her popularity. She’s quickly becoming a popular name in social media and the world of acting, and you probably have an idea who this beautiful young actress is, but here are ten things you didn’t know about Francia Raisa.
1. Hails from Latin roots
She may have been born in America, but her familial roots are from elsewhere. Her parents are Hispanic, and her father’s side of the family hails from Honduras, while her mother, Virginia Almendarez, has roots in Mexico. She is fluent in both English and Spanish and she loves celebrating holidays in both traditions. One thing she has shared, is her favorite Christmas tradition is to eat Tamales. Definitely a Latino tradition, I’d say.
2. Her career started early
Like many actors who develop a love for the arts and acting at a young age, Raisa is no different. She got her start in her career by modeling for commercial ads, and it was in the ads that she was ultimately discovered for acting roles. Makers of sitcoms took notice of Raisa and wanted to hire her on as an actress in some of these sitcoms, and by her senior year in high school, she began taking her acting more seriously, which ultimately landed her the first role of her career, a small role on Over There, a TV series.
3. She did her share of cheering
Just to look at the young actress, it isn’t hard to see that she could have been a cheerleader in her younger, high school years, and you would be correct if you thought she probably was. Rasia attended Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hill, California, and during her years spent at the school, she was active in cheerleading, which definitely played a role in her love for dance.
4. Has both film and television experience
Raisa has been in both television series and on the big screen. She is quickly becoming a seasoned actor, taking roles in many different roles and working on a variety of projects. In the ABC Family hit series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, she played the role of Adrian Lee, and in the feature film, Bring It On: All or Nothing, (2006), she played the character Leti. She continues to take roles in both television and film projects, and gaining more and more experience for both.
5. Has a string of relationships
When you’re as beautiful as Francia Rasia, it’s kind of hard not to imagine there would be multiple relationships that would ensue. One relationship she was involved with, was with hip-hop choreographer, Shane Sparks. The relationship began in 2006, but there was little public appearance from the two, which made it more of a rumor at first until they suddenly being spotted in public holding hands frequently. The relationship was a three-year deal that ended in 2009. After the break-up, she was then known to date American rapper, Romeo Miller. The relationship was about a two year gig, spanning from September 2010 until August 2012. There is also talk of an engagement with Hosea that was said to have lasted about two months then suddenly ended.
6. Best friends with famous singer, Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is a well-known name in Hollywood as a singer and actress, and many of her fans may not know that she suffers from the autoimmune disorder, Lupus, although she has always remained open about her battle with the disease. The disease took its toll on her kidneys, which she explained in an interview. She had undergone chemo treatment for her disease in 2015, and in 2016, she stayed out of the spotlight in order to get treatment for anxiety disorder, which she said stemmed from her illness. She talked about how the day she found out that her kidneys were just done, but she didn’t want to ask even one person to donate a kidney to her. Fortunately for her, her very best friend Raisa stepped up and willingly agreed to give her one of hers. Together, the BFF’s secretly went through the operation in May of 2017, and did not reveal the secret until September. She says that Raisa saved her life, and now we’re hoping for the best for both of them!
7. Oops! Wardrobe malfunction at an awards show
It can happen to anyone, but when it happens to someone famous and in front of tones of cameras, it’s really going to get noticed. Raisa attended the April 2012 Teen Choice Awards and just as she was walking the carpet and stopping briefly for photos, the short little dress she was wearing blew up, exposing what she was wearing underneath, which just happened to be a pair of black boy-short-styled underwear. The look on her face was shock and surprised. She quickly tried to push her dress down, but the cameras had already captured the embarrassing moment on film. She did continue to walk the carpet, but the look of surprise lingered a while. All I can say is, thankfully she was wearing anything at all, especially knowing how risqué some actresses can be in that department.
8. Net worth
Raisa isn’t doing too bad for being as young as she is and working in both television and film. She is currently said to have a net worth of $3 million, and this is surely only going to climb as more and more roles are offered to over time. She has a big heart, a big skill, and she has the drive to succeed.
9. Loves to show off her dance skills in heels on her social sites
Raisa is often seen on her social media sites in very sexy attire. She loves to post pictures of herself dancing in sexy attire, along with her high heels that give her a little edge-up to her dainty 5 foot 3 height. But that’s not all she uses her social media sites for. She is also known to be very vocal about her feelings on TV shows, like The Bachelor in Paradise, even politics. She has also posted plenty on the experience she and Gomez went through, hoping to educate people on the disease and organ donation.
10. Has a big following
You can always what the public thinks about an actor by their social media followers. Raisa is one popular actress, and this is clearly shown by looking at her social media account numbers. Currently she has more than 44k followers on her Facebook account and has more than 227k followers on Twitter.