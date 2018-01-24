20 Actors Who Risked Their Lives for a Role

Acting is a very competitive field in which to work with many actors each auditioning for a role. Even once they have got the role, they have to prove their worth as their current performance has a direct impact on future work offers they will receive. If they prove they will go the extra mile for a role and give their performance one hundred percent, then it will improve their chances of getting more and better-paid work in the future. If they deliver a poor performance in an audition or they are criticized for their characterization in a role, other actors will get the job and their future career in the entertainment industry is potential over. For these reasons, actors are often willing to take big risks to get a role or deliver a knock-out performance. In fact, there are some actors who have even been willing to risk their lives. Here are 20 examples of actors who have risked their lives for a role.