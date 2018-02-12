When someone lives in the public eye, every aspect of their life is a talking point. When they die, it can attract a lot of media attention. This is especially the case if they die young and unexpectedly as the news shocks their fans. It is even more shocking when the celebrity in question is a professional athlete. This is because people see athletes as young, fit, and healthy people and when they die young, it seems all the more tragic. Sadly, there are many professional athletes who have died young and unexpectedly, either through serious illness or involvement in an accident. Each of their deaths is a loss to their chosen field of sports and they are sadly missed by other athletes, their family, friends, and fans. Here are 20 athletes who died way too young.
20. Antonio Puerta
Antonio Puerto was a Spanish soccer player who was born in Seville on November 26, 1984. He joined Sevilla FC whilst he was still a child and remained with this club throughout his professional career. In total, he was with the club for 14 years. He played mainly in midfield position but sometimes also played in attacking left back position. On August 25, 2007, Puerta was playing in the first La Liga match of the 2007- 2008 campaign. He suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed on the pitch just 35 minutes into the game. His teammates immediately ran to his side. Puerta recovered enough to walk back to the dressing room but he then collapsed for the second time. Doctors at the match resuscitated him and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance and transferred to intensive care. It was discovered that he had suffered multiple cardiac arrests as a result of arrhythmogenic ventricular dysplasia, a hereditary heart condition. This caused multiple organ failures and he died on August 28, 2007, at the age of 22.