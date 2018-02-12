Home
Celebrity News
20 Athletes Who Died Way Too Young
Celebrity News

20 Athletes Who Died Way Too Young

4 hours ago

When someone lives in the public eye, every aspect of their life is a talking point. When they die, it can attract a lot of media attention. This is especially the case if they die young and unexpectedly as the news shocks their fans. It is even more shocking when the celebrity in question is a professional athlete. This is because people see athletes as young, fit, and healthy people and when they die young, it seems all the more tragic. Sadly, there are many professional athletes who have died young and unexpectedly, either through serious illness or involvement in an accident. Each of their deaths is a loss to their chosen field of sports and they are sadly missed by other athletes, their family, friends, and fans. Here are 20 athletes who died way too young.

20. Antonio Puerta

Antonio Puerto was a Spanish soccer player who was born in Seville on November 26, 1984. He joined Sevilla FC whilst he was still a child and remained with this club throughout his professional career. In total, he was with the club for 14 years. He played mainly in midfield position but sometimes also played in attacking left back position. On August 25, 2007, Puerta was playing in the first La Liga match of the 2007- 2008 campaign. He suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed on the pitch just 35 minutes into the game. His teammates immediately ran to his side. Puerta recovered enough to walk back to the dressing room but he then collapsed for the second time. Doctors at the match resuscitated him and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance and transferred to intensive care. It was discovered that he had suffered multiple cardiac arrests as a result of arrhythmogenic ventricular dysplasia, a hereditary heart condition. This caused multiple organ failures and he died on August 28, 2007, at the age of 22.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Athletes Who Died Way Too Young
20 Rappers Who Died Too Young
20 Famous Women Who Married Much Older Men
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill