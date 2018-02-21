Home
Celebrity News
The 20 Most Brutal Mob Bosses in History
Celebrity News

The 20 Most Brutal Mob Bosses in History

6 hours ago

The Mafia are an important element of Italian history and culture. These mobsters originate from Italy and the Italian island, Sicily. However, as the Italians emigrated to other locations across the world, mobs formed elsewhere. For example, Chicago and New York in the United States are two areas that are known to have Mafia groups running the criminal underworld. At the head of the mobs there is always a boss, also known as a Mafioso, a don, or a godfather. These are the men responsible running the mobs and they are also often responsible for ordering the murders of people. Some mobsters have gained notoriety for the level of brutality they have inflicted on other people and for the numbers of murders they have committed. Here are 20 of the most brutal mob bosses in history.

20. Bernardo Provenzano

Bernardo Provenzano is a member of the Cosa Nostra Sicilian Mafia who was born in Corleone, Sicily, on January 31, 1933. He earned himself the nicknames of ‘Binnie the Tractor’ and ‘The Accountant’. He first joined the Mafia in his teens and became close to some of the most legendary Sicilian mobsters of the 1950s. In 1958, he was one of the gunmen involved in the murder of Michele Navarra. A warrant for the arrest of Provenzano was issued in 1963 and he spent 43 years on the run, hiding in the homes of various associates. Despite being on the run, he became capo di tutti capi in 1993 following the imprisonment of Toto Riina. During his absence, he had already been found guilty of many murders, including those of Borsellino and Falcone, and had been sentenced to many life sentences. Once in prison, he was under constant video surveillance. He died from complications relating to bladder cancer in a prison hospital in Milan on July 13, 2016, at the age of 83.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The 20 Most Brutal Mob Bosses in History
20 Famous Men Who Married Much Older Women
20 Famous Actors Who Have Won Grammys Too
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill