The 20 Most Brutal Mob Bosses in History

The Mafia are an important element of Italian history and culture. These mobsters originate from Italy and the Italian island, Sicily. However, as the Italians emigrated to other locations across the world, mobs formed elsewhere. For example, Chicago and New York in the United States are two areas that are known to have Mafia groups running the criminal underworld. At the head of the mobs there is always a boss, also known as a Mafioso, a don, or a godfather. These are the men responsible running the mobs and they are also often responsible for ordering the murders of people. Some mobsters have gained notoriety for the level of brutality they have inflicted on other people and for the numbers of murders they have committed. Here are 20 of the most brutal mob bosses in history.
20. Bernardo Provenzano
Bernardo Provenzano is a member of the Cosa Nostra Sicilian Mafia who was born in Corleone, Sicily, on January 31, 1933. He earned himself the nicknames of ‘Binnie the Tractor’ and ‘The Accountant’. He first joined the Mafia in his teens and became close to some of the most legendary Sicilian mobsters of the 1950s. In 1958, he was one of the gunmen involved in the murder of Michele Navarra. A warrant for the arrest of Provenzano was issued in 1963 and he spent 43 years on the run, hiding in the homes of various associates. Despite being on the run, he became capo di tutti capi in 1993 following the imprisonment of Toto Riina. During his absence, he had already been found guilty of many murders, including those of Borsellino and Falcone, and had been sentenced to many life sentences. Once in prison, he was under constant video surveillance. He died from complications relating to bladder cancer in a prison hospital in Milan on July 13, 2016, at the age of 83.