20 Celebrities Over 50 Who Never Had Plastic Surgery

Call it plastic surgery, Botox, a face lift, or whatever, surgically altering your aging body is commonplace in Hollywood and among celebrities. Multiple surgeries are required for some to keep things uplifting. But there are more than a few bright, aging stars who have avoided the knife. Julia Roberts, approaching the half century mark, told Elle magazine in 2010, “I want my kids to know when I’m upset, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded.” Julia is best known for being able to express her emotions through her face and eyes, perhaps more than any actress of the last 20 years, so her opinion is worth listening to.
The list that follows has in it some of the biggest stars and most beautiful people seen on the big screen going back 40 years or more. There are also some of the most talented actors and actresses that won multiple Academy Awards, proving that you can succeed even if you don’t have the face of a new born baby.