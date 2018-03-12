20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Boy Scouts

When you think of the idea of a Boy Scout, do you think their political leaning would tend to be more liberal or conservative? Maybe your answer says a lot about your political leaning. This list of celebrity Boy Scouts crosses over every walk of life, from past presidents to athletes to astronauts. Many of the names should surprise you because if there is one thing for certain it is that the Boy Scouts have changed over the years. It will be interesting to see whose names appear on the list five years from now.
Here are a few statistics compiled by a Boy Scout troop that you can use and apply to everyone on this list. It will help you get a better perspective of scouting regardless of how you personally feel about the individual personalities. According to the survey, for every 100 Boy Scouts who apply for entry into the program shows that:
- It is not for everyone – 30 will not make it past their first year
- It is not primarily a religious organization – 12 will be from families that belong to no church, though 3 will become pastors
- It builds a patriotic foundation – 45 of those who stay with the program will serve in the Military.
- It demonstrates real world skills – 1 person will use scout skills to save somebody else’s life
- It is practical – 2 of the 100 report that they used their scouting skills to save their own life
The existing evidence is that being a Boy Scout has a lot of positives to it. As you read down the list of these celebrities, some who really never wanted to be a celebrity, consider that all of them made those decisions based on a political ideology they either acquired during their early years or was shifted as they grew older. We would like to avoid politics in our everyday decisions, but these days it is often impossible.
Here is the list of 20.