Religion is one of the most controversial, powerful, and meaningful aspects of life for people all around the world. As science and social media have allowed more people to access information, it seems that the strength of organized religion is lessening with each passing day. This is especially true in liberal circles, like the entertainment industry. These types of people are often the most vocal about their beliefs, which rarely include adherence to traditional religious practices.
This does not mean that religion has disappeared completely among actors, musicians, and other celebrities. In fact, there are still many celebrities who not only hold religious beliefs but are extremely proud to showcase these beliefs in front of the world. One of the largest religions in the world, Roman Catholicism, is very prominently represented among the stars of today and days past.
While most people would not associate Roman Catholicism with Hollywood, there are simply too many religious stars to ignore. The same holds true in the music industry as well as several others. If you are interested to see which of your favorite stars may be Roman Catholic, read on to find a list of 20 celebrities who follow the religion. The level of devotion varies from person to person, as some were merely born into Catholic families while others converted later in life. For some, religion plays a big role in their careers. For others, it does not. Regardless, here are 20 celebrities you didn’t know were Roman Catholic.