20 Celebrities Who Hate Being Famous
20 Celebrities Who Hate Being Famous

6 hours ago

Many people dream of living the lifestyle of a celebrity and there are many reasons for this. One of the predominant motivations is the financial security that a career in the film, television, or music industry can bring. They wish they were famous as they could afford a luxurious home, a fancy car, and a designer wardrobe. Others wish they could enjoy this type of life so they could take advantage of the power and status that celebrities enjoy. A further reason people want to be a celebrity is that they have a perception that celebrities are constantly attending glitzy events. However, once people achieve celebrity status, it is not always what they think and there are many famous people who do not enjoy this lifestyle. Here are 20 celebrities who hate being famous.

20. Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is an English comedian, actor, director, writer, producer, musician, and singer. He was born in Berkshire on June 25, 1961, and began his career as a performer in 1982. Despite his many roles within the entertainment industry, he does not actually enjoy being famous. Although there are many aspects of his job that he likes, he has repeatedly said in interviews that he cannot understand why anybody would want fame. Regardless of his views on his celebrity status, he has managed to forge a successful career within the industry. He originally performed with bands before turning to stand-up comedy and then television. He is most famous for his performance in the television series ‘The Office’ and ‘Extras’. Gervais has also starred in several films, including ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Muppets Most Wanted’. He has won many awards, including seven BAFTAs, five British Comedy Awards, three Golden Globes, and two Emmy Awards.


