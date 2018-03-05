20 Celebrities Who Hate Why They’re Famous

We have seen many a celebrity come and go, and for the most part, you would think that the majority of these famous figures and socialites would like the fame and publicity that comes with their status. For the most part, yes, many of these celebrities that we see in the tabloids day in and day out do like their lives and what brought them this fame. However, there are a group of celebrities today that absolutely hate why they became famous in the first place, and continue to dislike the fame as the years go on. In this article, we are going to count down twenty of these celebrities today that strongly dislike the reasons why they are famous and in the public eye, and why they have come to feel this way while in the limelight. With that said, let’s get started with our count down.
Megan Fox
Sometimes, the reasons why celebrities exit the limelight for a hiatus is caused by a feud or two with people involved in the film as well. This was the case for Megan Fox, who’s career began to rise when she starred in the Transformers franchise films. However, during production, there was chaos behind the scenes as Megan Fox got into a nasty feud with the film’s director, Michael Bay. She has been stated for disliking Bay’s reputation as well as his treatment of her during production in general, even referring to him as Hitler every now and then in interviews. The two have seemingly buried the hatchet of their feud in recent years, and Megan Fox made a comeback starring in the reboot of the film ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, which was subsequently produced by Michael Bay also.