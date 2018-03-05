Home
Celebrity News
20 Celebrities Who Hate Why They’re Famous
Celebrity News

20 Celebrities Who Hate Why They’re Famous

9 hours ago

We have seen many a celebrity come and go, and for the most part, you would think that the majority of these famous figures and socialites would like the fame and publicity that comes with their status. For the most part, yes, many of these celebrities that we see in the tabloids day in and day out do like their lives and what brought them this fame. However, there are a group of celebrities today that absolutely hate why they became famous in the first place, and continue to dislike the fame as the years go on. In this article, we are going to count down twenty of these celebrities today that strongly dislike the reasons why they are famous and in the public eye, and why they have come to feel this way while in the limelight. With that said, let’s get started with our count down.

Megan Fox

Sometimes, the reasons why celebrities exit the limelight for a hiatus is caused by a feud or two with people involved in the film as well. This was the case for Megan Fox, who’s career began to rise when she starred in the Transformers franchise films. However, during production, there was chaos behind the scenes as Megan Fox got into a nasty feud with the film’s director, Michael Bay. She has been stated for disliking Bay’s reputation as well as his treatment of her during production in general, even referring to him as Hitler every now and then in interviews. The two have seemingly buried the hatchet of their feud in recent years, and Megan Fox made a comeback starring in the reboot of the film ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, which was subsequently produced by Michael Bay also.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Celebrities Who Hate Why They’re Famous
20 Celebrities Who Were Found Dead in Hotels
20 Celebrities With Ridiculous On Set Demands
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill