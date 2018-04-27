20 Celebrities Hollywood Forced on Us

This is no doubt something that people have been complaining about for generations and generations. However, it is nonetheless true that there are some people who remain famous for reasons that are either not wholly clear or not wholly complimentary about the tastes of the average member of society. Unfortunately, this seems like a situation that will persist far into the future, though on the plus side, it is fun to complain about such individuals. Here are 20 celebrities that have been more or less forced on us by Hollywood:
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is the not the first young male singer and songwriter to receive an enormous amount of focus from the entertainment industries. Likewise, he will not be the last. Still, considering the sheer amount of focus upon him, it should come as no surprise to learn that there is a fair amount of criticism out there. In some cases, the criticism is justified, seeing as how he has gotten into trouble with the law on a surprising number of occasions for a wide range of reasons. In other cases, well, suffice to say that some of his critics might have gone a bit overboard. Regardless, it seems probable that Justin Bieber will be with us for years and years to come because whatever else that can be said about him, his commercial success stands as indisputable fact.