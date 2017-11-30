One of the benefits of becoming a celebrity is that they have the potential to earn big bucks and enjoy financial stability for the rest of their lives. One of the main things that the majority of celebrities will spend a huge sum of money on is property. They have the pleasure of having enough money to buy themselves a large, luxury property that is fitted to the highest of standards and meets all their needs. While many celebrities choose to live in celebrity haunts, such as Los Angeles, New York, and London, many prefer to look at properties elsewhere in the world. Their financial status means they have many more options when choosing a property and have the means to travel longer distances if they are required to work. This means they can buy a property in their favorite location anywhere in the world. Some even have several homes in different locations so they can enjoy the different features of the house and the location at different times throughout the year. One country that is popular amongst celebrities is Italy. While some use their properties in this country as their main residence, others have it as a second home. Here are 20 celebrities who live in Italy.