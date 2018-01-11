20 Celebrities Who Married Their Fans

Often, people marry someone who works in a related professional field. There are two main reasons why this happens. The first is that the workplace is somewhere that people spend time together, so it is an opportunity to meet someone and to get to know them better. The second reason why people date someone with the same job is that they are likely to have similar interests and aspirations in life. This is certainly the case when it comes to those who work in the entertainment industry as actors and actresses often date and marry someone who is also in the television or film industry. This can also help their careers as they become a high-profile couple. However, not every celebrity marries someone who works in the same industry. In fact, there are many examples of celebrities who have married one of their fans. Here are 20 celebrities who have married a fan.