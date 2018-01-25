Home
Celebrity News
20 Celebrities Who Married as Teenagers
Celebrity News

20 Celebrities Who Married as Teenagers

10 hours ago

Back when the life expectancy was a lot shorter, people generally got married young, very young. If a woman reached the age of 18 without being married, she was considered an old maid! Can you imagine? In most cases, women were mothers of large families by the age of 18. My, how times have changed! Nowadays, it’s rare for teenagers to get married. In fact, now the average age for getting married is 27 for women and 29 for men. Even though we are also living decades longer now, some people still end up getting married young for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, most also find out it was mistake, also for a variety of reasons, one of which is that they were just too young to begin with. Unless it’s someone you know or someone someone-you-know knows, you usually don’t hear about teen marriages. That is, except when they’re celebrities; then, it’s all over the news. Over the years, some celebrities have been thrown into the public eye because of being outrageously young when getting married. Those who actually stayed married, of which there are very few, proved the possibility of finding love at such a young age. For most of us, though, it won’t happen until much later. Maybe reading about these 20 celebrities who married as teenagers will convince you that it’s not usually such a good idea to marry so young!


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Celebrities Who Married as Teenagers
7 Celebrities That Don’t Sleep Like You or Me
20 Actors Who Risked Their Lives for a Role
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill