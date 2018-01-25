Back when the life expectancy was a lot shorter, people generally got married young, very young. If a woman reached the age of 18 without being married, she was considered an old maid! Can you imagine? In most cases, women were mothers of large families by the age of 18. My, how times have changed! Nowadays, it’s rare for teenagers to get married. In fact, now the average age for getting married is 27 for women and 29 for men. Even though we are also living decades longer now, some people still end up getting married young for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, most also find out it was mistake, also for a variety of reasons, one of which is that they were just too young to begin with. Unless it’s someone you know or someone someone-you-know knows, you usually don’t hear about teen marriages. That is, except when they’re celebrities; then, it’s all over the news. Over the years, some celebrities have been thrown into the public eye because of being outrageously young when getting married. Those who actually stayed married, of which there are very few, proved the possibility of finding love at such a young age. For most of us, though, it won’t happen until much later. Maybe reading about these 20 celebrities who married as teenagers will convince you that it’s not usually such a good idea to marry so young!