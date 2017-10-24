20 Celebrities Who Have PhDs

Some people are impressed by a person who has a PhD while others are repulsed. Whether you think someone who has a PhD (otherwise known as a doctoral degree) is brilliant or just full of themselves, actually earning a PhD is an achievement very few people will attain. Celebrities who have obtained a PhD are rare, but it shows that being an actor or celebrity is not reserved only for people who can make faces or have great bodies. Of course, not every celebrity is an actor, so expect men and women who have obtained celebrity status because of their PhD to show up on the list. To be fair to the non-PhD celebs, there often is the choice between working and going to school. This is a list that is often duplicated because of the small number of celebs who actually have accomplished the feat. You should find some new names in this list of 20. Also keep in mind that the number of PhD programs available today far outnumber those available even 25 years ago. And some people remain celebrities long after their death.