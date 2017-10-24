Home
Celebrity News
20 Celebrities Who Have PhDs
Celebrity News

20 Celebrities Who Have PhDs

6 hours ago

Some people are impressed by a person who has a PhD while others are repulsed. Whether you think someone who has a PhD (otherwise known as a doctoral degree) is brilliant or just full of themselves, actually earning a PhD is an achievement very few people will attain. Celebrities who have obtained a PhD are rare, but it shows that being an actor or celebrity is not reserved only for people who can make faces or have great bodies. Of course, not every celebrity is an actor, so expect men and women who have obtained celebrity status because of their PhD to show up on the list. To be fair to the non-PhD celebs, there often is the choice between working and going to school. This is a list that is often duplicated because of the small number of celebs who actually have accomplished the feat. You should find some new names in this list of 20. Also keep in mind that the number of PhD programs available today far outnumber those available even 25 years ago. And some people remain celebrities long after their death.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
Shaq
20 Celebrities Who Have PhDs
20 Famous Celebrities Who Have Never Gotten Married
The Top 20 Famous Brother and Sister Celebrity Pairings
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill