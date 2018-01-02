20 Celebrities Who Are Practicing Mormons

Technically, a practicing Mormon can be either dead or alive. For the purposes of the list, we are only going to consider those celebrities living among us on the Earth. Celebrities who have renounced Mormonism such as Ryan Gosling, Jewel, Christine Aguilera, and Marco Rubio do not qualify the inclusion on the list.
A bit about the religion itself is in order since there are many common misconceptions about how Mormonism began. The founder of the church was Joseph Smith when he lived in upstate New York, and called the church The Church of Christ. After his death in 1844, the church followed leader Brigham Young westward and settled in what is now the state of Utah. The name of the religion comes from the Book of Mormon. The book is said to have been written by a 4th century AD prophet, Mormon, whose writings are believed to be of equal importance to the Christian Bible. Most Mormons live outside the United States, but the church in Utah is the central point of Mormon culture and influence.
As you scan through the list you will find some surprises; celebrities you didn’t know were practicing Mormons, including a Pulitzer Prize winning author, a Hawaiian mayor. You will find not only Hollywood celebrities, but politicians and musicians as well. Perhaps most interesting of all you will find that all practicing Mormons do not necessarily see their faith in the same way, so you are likely to discover that any preconceived ideas you had of Mormonism or religion may be changed by looking over this list.