Home
Celebrity News
20 Celebrities Who Have Received Death Threats
Celebrity News

20 Celebrities Who Have Received Death Threats

6 hours ago

kim kardashian

Life as a celebrity can be quite awarding. The riches and glamour associated with global fame are enviable, and for many people are the primary draw towards careers in the entertainment industry (alongside other businesses, such as politics). However, there are a few downsides. Being constantly trailed by paparazzi and other members of the press is draining. Famous people also must maintain their images vigilantly – and sometimes will even hire consultants to ensure that they are viewed properly by the general public. Though celebrities generally experience good press and have positive experiences with fans, their central position in the public eye can attract the wrong kind of attention. Heckling and insults are a part of a celebrity’s daily life; haters are everywhere.

The worst possible people that a celebrity could encounter can be very dangerous. For the smallest misstep or the most innocent opinion, a famous person might even be the target of a death threat. These threats are usually highly-publicized, often involve police, and sometimes even result in criminal charges and arrests. But who would receive these kinds of threats? Well, read on to find out about twenty celebrities who have received death threats – some of the names on this list might surprise you.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading.

Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Celebrities Who Have Received Death Threats
20 Celebrities Who Are Practicing Mormons
20 Actors Whose Careers Started on Soaps
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill