20 Celebrities Who Have Received Death Threats

Life as a celebrity can be quite awarding. The riches and glamour associated with global fame are enviable, and for many people are the primary draw towards careers in the entertainment industry (alongside other businesses, such as politics). However, there are a few downsides. Being constantly trailed by paparazzi and other members of the press is draining. Famous people also must maintain their images vigilantly – and sometimes will even hire consultants to ensure that they are viewed properly by the general public. Though celebrities generally experience good press and have positive experiences with fans, their central position in the public eye can attract the wrong kind of attention. Heckling and insults are a part of a celebrity’s daily life; haters are everywhere.
The worst possible people that a celebrity could encounter can be very dangerous. For the smallest misstep or the most innocent opinion, a famous person might even be the target of a death threat. These threats are usually highly-publicized, often involve police, and sometimes even result in criminal charges and arrests. But who would receive these kinds of threats? Well, read on to find out about twenty celebrities who have received death threats – some of the names on this list might surprise you.