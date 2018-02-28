20 Celebrities With Ridiculous On Set Demands

There are many actors and musicians who work extremely hard and give their job one hundred percent at all times. They turn up on time for work, put in the hours and get on with their co-stars or colleagues and others who are working on the set. Even the most successful actors and musicians are often a pleasure to work with and are completely dedicated to their craft. However, there are others who earn themselves a reputation as divas as the status their success gives them leads them to believe they can make demands on set. While for many, this is simple things like having space for privacy to rehearse or having fresh drinking water close at hand, there are many examples of celebrities who make wild and excessive demands during their performances or the filming of a television series or film. Here are 20 celebrities who have made ridiculous on set demands.
20. Katy Perry
Katy Perry is often seen as a pretty cool woman and gives the impression that she is fairly laid back. If her 45-page list of requests that must be met before she will arrive on set is anything to go by, this couldn’t be any further from the truth. The pop princess has a ridiculous list of demands that must cause those responsible for meeting her requirements a lot of stress while they are making the preparations. She wants two cream-colored egg chairs, one of which must have a matching ottoman. She also requires a member of staff to be hired who is dedicated to preparing her fruit and vegetables. Other requests include ornate French lamps and a refrigerator with a glass door. The worst thing is that none of the staff are permitted to speak to her.