Have you ever wondered if we’re alone in the universe? This is a question that has been asked for centuries. Throughout the ages, there have been multiple UFO sightings and some believe that people from ancient cultures actually interacted with alien life forms. Agencies for investigating UFO sightings and support organizations for people claiming abduction are commonplace. More people believe in the possibility that there are other life forms in the galaxy than don’t. Reports of seeing strange lights in the sky, crop circles and abduction reports point to the probability that there is something going on. Here is a list of 20 celebrities who claim to have seen UFOs personally. Most of them confirm that they believe that there is intelligent life outside of planet Earth.
Russell Crowe
Crowe is one of the most prolific Oscar winning actors in the world. He shared that his UFO experience took place outside his office in Sydney, Australia. He had set up a camera in hopes of capturing footage of fruit bats as they explored the Botanic Gardens. Crowe would have been excited enough just to see videos of the bats doing their thing, but instead he got a big surprise when he reviewed the footage. Instead of fruit bats, the video revealed a strange glowing object in the sky that resembled a glowing yacht. Since Crowe wasn’t thinking about the possibility of capturing UFO footage when he set the camera up, his story is authentic and the proof exists for all to see in the video that definitely shows a UFO in the background.