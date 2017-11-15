Home
Celebrity News
20 Celebrities Whose Parents Were Murdered
Celebrity News

20 Celebrities Whose Parents Were Murdered

2 days ago

Tragedies that befall celebrities, whether they are self-induced or are the result of bad decision making, often make the media cycle because they are celebrities. But the parents of a celebrity usually stay in the background. It is a rare occurrence when the parent of a celebrity is murdered, especially when they were just a child. This list has several names on it you are likely not to have heard before. There are several reasons for this. One is that some of the names are from people who were famous decades ago and have since stepped away from the limelight. Another reason is that there are several “twists” in the list that you will have to read to find out how several people ended up here. There is no single theme behind why the parents of these 20 celebrities were murdered. In several cases, the murders remain unsolved. In a few other cases there were celebrities involved in the murder. But whether a person is a celebrity or not, dealing with the murder of a parent or parents is a traumatic event that can alter the course of someone’s life permanently.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading.

Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Celebrities Who Divorced at a Young Age
20 Celebrities Whose Parents Were Murdered
Jamie Foxx at Spider Man 2 premiere
The Top 20 Triple Threats in Entertainment
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill