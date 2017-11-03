20 Celebrity Couples with Huge Age Gaps

What makes a relationship work differs from one couple to the next. While for some people it is important to find a person who is very similar to them, for others, it is a case of opposites attract. Similarly, the physical attributes that a person looks for in a partner are down to individual taste. In most cases, people will date someone who is about the same age as them so they will share similar life experiences. However, this is not always the case and some people date or marry someone when there is a significant age gap between the two. When celebrities live in the spotlight of the media, any age gaps are the subject of public discussion and they will often face criticism for their choice of partner. Here are 20 of the celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps.