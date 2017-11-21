20 Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married the Longest

Let’s start this article by stating the obvious: Many of the people on this list are going to be older. Maybe not 60+ but they’re headed in that direction fast. You will also find some surprising younger names on the list, which shows you how hard it is to stay married and remain in the public eye. Many of these celebrities have managed to keep their personal lives under the radar of the media, which may be a big reason they remain married.
Couples who have lived together for a substantially long time and decided to marry later and same sex marriages – David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham – didn’t have much chance of making the list because the majority of them have been married less than 10 years. (We realize that same sex marriage didn’t become the law of the land until 2015, but we haven’t become a major political force – yet.) Also, marriages where one of the spouses has died are disqualified from the list.
The list is presented from the fewest number of years married to the greatest number. You are likely to be surprised at who tops the list, unless you are a regular listener of her music. Beware that a few celebrity couples on this list have been rumored to be separated or in the throes of a divorce. For the record, we ignored those rumors since we know that too often the media is just looking to get some unwarranted attention.
Finally, a list of the names of successful marriages can be found in many places. With this list, you will find the lessons you can apply to your own situation and learn from the voice of experience, reading the very words the celebrities say when asked about how their marriages lasted as long as they did.