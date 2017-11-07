The 20 Most Charitable Celebrities

When we think of charity, especially when it comes to the rich and famous, we first look to how much money they have contributed. It’s easy, it’s measurable, and it makes for great lists. But if you add the amount of their personal time that changes the equation. How do you value the hourly rate of a celebrity? Add in who they are helping – an environmental cause or starving children in Africa – and the calculation becomes even more complicated.
Making the list extremely superficial by only measuring dollars donated will result in the same lists you can find on a dozen different websites. Choosing who actually makes the list by not making money the sole criteria makes asking who actually should be on the list much harder. If we are going to say that a celebrity is charitable then we can’t really be so superficial about it, can we?
So eliminated from the list are celebrities who just write checks and those who focus on a single charity because that usually means they are an advocate rather than a donor. True charity has no ulterior motive. You might find an exception or two in the list, but are guaranteed not to find Oprah or Bono.
Here is the list, in no particular order.