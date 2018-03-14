20 Child Actors Who Became Criminals as Adults

Do you ever wonder what it is about stardom that causes some people to seemingly go off the deep end? If you stop and think about it, it’s absolutely astonishing how many young individuals who had promising careers in Hollywood ended up behind bars and in some cases, a few of them eventually ended their lives prematurely. What is it about Hollywood that causes this kind of stuff to happen?
Without a doubt, there are plenty of individuals that never see any type of fame and lead relatively normal lives, and they too sometimes end up behind bars or even worse. This forces you to ask the question concerning the very nature of it all. Are people that experience a great deal of fame and fortune more prone to getting into trouble or is it simply that the general public knows more about them when it happens because they are already famous? This is a question that people have been asking for decades, and it doesn’t really seem like anyone is much closer to an answer now than they ever have been.
There is no doubt that plenty of individuals manage to do quite well in Hollywood and they don’t get in trouble. In fact, a lot of them lead extremely normal lives, maybe even mundane ones. With that being said, it’s sometimes hard to tell where the root cause of the problem is when you’re talking about subjects like this. These individuals might well have gotten into the same kind of trouble if they had never become famous in the first place. With that being said, few people would argue that it’s difficult to live your life under the spotlight all the time, even when you’re an adult. When you’re a kid, this must be practically impossible. In addition, a lot of children that became actors don’t necessarily have the best support systems available to them. When you add in fame and fortune to a home that is already struggling with some type of dysfunction, there’s no telling what’s going to happen in the long run.
Unfortunately, a lot of these kids ended up dealing with feelings they really couldn’t handle by doing some type of drug or alcohol. Still others seemed to do okay when they were children and then committed major crimes as adults. There are times when you could practically see it coming from a mile away, because some of these individuals had been getting into trouble off and on since they were kids. Others always seemed to be happy, go lucky individuals that didn’t have a care in the world, at least on the surface. Unfortunately, some of these individuals committed some very serious crimes and in many of the cases, even they may not be entirely sure of what went wrong.
Below is a list of 20 famous kids that ended up in all kinds of legal trouble for one reason or another. A couple of them even ended their lives after going through rounds of problems with the law. Fortunately, one or two of them managed to get things back in order and went on to have successful careers that they are still enjoying today. You will undoubtedly recognize most, if not all, of the names on this list.