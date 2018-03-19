20 Child Actors Who Have Spoken Out on Abuse

Whether it’s outrage over alleged Hollywood sex rings run by rich elite producers, manipulative sexual assaults by managers and directors, or personal memories of relatives abusing young children, Hollywood has been exploding with unsavory news about abuse lately. It’s not only former child actors who are taking a stand on abuse. Adult actors and celebrities are, too, and have been for some time. Stories shared are heartbreaking and have been tumbling out more frequently as more and more abusers are named publicly.
Fans of Oprah Winfrey remember her own stand as if it were yesterday. It was 1986, and Winfrey was presenting a show about molestation and sexual abuse. Winfrey unexpectedly revealed the circumstances of her own rape on that show. She told the stunned audience that a relative had raped her. To make matters worse, she was just nine years old at the time the rape occurred. Her heartbreaking story didn’t end there. Her relative continued abusing her until she was thirteen years old, and she became sexually promiscuous. By the time she was fourteen, she became pregnant and her baby boy was born. Sadly, the baby died when just an infant. That ground-breaking show was the beginning of Winfrey’s work as an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse. When interviewed by David Letterman, she told him that anyone who has suffered from verbal or physical abuse will need to spend “a great deal of their life” working to rebuild their esteem. Letterman told her that she had prevailed over life in hell, without being consumed by it, to become the extraordinary woman she had become.
The outpouring of frustration, anger, and shame is manifesting itself in many ways and forums. It’s difficult to keep up with the various accounts, as more and more find their own expressions of speaking truth.