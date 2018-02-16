Home
Celebrity News
20 Famous Actors Who Have Won Grammys Too
Celebrity News

20 Famous Actors Who Have Won Grammys Too

6 hours ago

Acting is a somewhat unpredictable career path to choose as some people struggle to make a basic living working as an actor while others go on to achieve great success. This success is usually associated with the wealth of these actors as they can earn huge sums of money for each film or television series in which they perform. This financial success allows them to live a life of luxury and enjoy a lifestyle of which most people can only dream. However, their financial gains are not the only sign that an actor has succeeded in the entertainment industry. There are many awards ceremonies each year when awards are presented to actors who have delivered an outstanding performance or made a significant contribution to the television and film industries. Some examples of these are the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, and Emmy Awards. There are some talented performers who have also won a Grammy Award. This is relatively unusual for an actor to achieve as Grammy Awards are typically associated with the music industry. Nevertheless, there are some actors who have been given this accolade. Here are 20 actors who have also won a Grammy Award.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
20 Famous Actors Who Have Won Grammys Too
The Top 20 Celebrity Tombstones Of All Time
20 of the Most Famous Single Dads
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill