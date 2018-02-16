20 Famous Actors Who Have Won Grammys Too

Acting is a somewhat unpredictable career path to choose as some people struggle to make a basic living working as an actor while others go on to achieve great success. This success is usually associated with the wealth of these actors as they can earn huge sums of money for each film or television series in which they perform. This financial success allows them to live a life of luxury and enjoy a lifestyle of which most people can only dream. However, their financial gains are not the only sign that an actor has succeeded in the entertainment industry. There are many awards ceremonies each year when awards are presented to actors who have delivered an outstanding performance or made a significant contribution to the television and film industries. Some examples of these are the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, and Emmy Awards. There are some talented performers who have also won a Grammy Award. This is relatively unusual for an actor to achieve as Grammy Awards are typically associated with the music industry. Nevertheless, there are some actors who have been given this accolade. Here are 20 actors who have also won a Grammy Award.