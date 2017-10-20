20 Famous Celebrities Who Have Never Gotten Married

The wedding gift tradition – something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue – has no meaning to this list of celebrities. There are a number of reasons these men and women decided to delay or completely avoid heading to the altar. As they say, to each his (or her) own. Brains, beauty, talent, and riches are just some of the possible reasons these 20 celebrities avoid commitment like a bad script. Whatever the reasons, marriage is not on the horizon for them. Some people on the list are older, some younger. You will find that there are some names that are ready to come off of the list! Enjoy your journey through people who are familiar, generally famous, and almost always financially secure.