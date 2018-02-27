Home
Celebrity News
The 20 Most Famous Celebrity Ghosts
Celebrity News

The 20 Most Famous Celebrity Ghosts

6 hours ago

When a celebrity achieves huge success in the music, television, or film industries, it attracts a lot of attention from both the public and the media. Every aspect of their lives is followed during their whole career and this sometimes continues even when they are no longer in the limelight. The most famous people often remain a focus of interest even after their deaths. Their films are still watched, people enjoy reruns of their television series, record sales are ongoing, or people continue to listen to their music. Many even receive posthumous awards in recognition of their contributions to the entertainment industry following their death. For some celebrities, these posthumous accolades are clearly not enough, and they want to remain in people’s memories forever by remaining with us in the spirit world. There are plenty of claims from people who believe th3ey have spotted the ghost of a celebrity. Here are 20 of the most famous celebrity ghosts.

20. Tupac Shakur

Despite dying young and having only a short career in the music industry, Tupac Shakur is considered one of the most influential artists of the hip-hop industry. He was born as Lesane Parish Crooks in East Harlem, New York, on June 16, 1971. He began his career as a rapper in 1987 as a teen. He released many hit singles and also appeared in films during his short-lived career in entertainment. On September 7, 1996, the young rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later on September 13, 1996, from his injuries. Much speculation followed his death in relation to who was responsible for the shooting. It was rap artist Kendrick Lamar that has claimed that Tupac Shakur is now a ghost. The rapper says that he was visited by Shakur while he was asleep and that he told him to carry on doing what he was doing and not to let Tupac’s music die.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The 20 Most Famous Celebrity Ghosts
The 20 Most Brutal Mob Bosses in History
20 Famous Men Who Married Much Older Women
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill