The 20 Most Famous Celebrity Ghosts

When a celebrity achieves huge success in the music, television, or film industries, it attracts a lot of attention from both the public and the media. Every aspect of their lives is followed during their whole career and this sometimes continues even when they are no longer in the limelight. The most famous people often remain a focus of interest even after their deaths. Their films are still watched, people enjoy reruns of their television series, record sales are ongoing, or people continue to listen to their music. Many even receive posthumous awards in recognition of their contributions to the entertainment industry following their death. For some celebrities, these posthumous accolades are clearly not enough, and they want to remain in people’s memories forever by remaining with us in the spirit world. There are plenty of claims from people who believe th3ey have spotted the ghost of a celebrity. Here are 20 of the most famous celebrity ghosts.
20. Tupac Shakur
Despite dying young and having only a short career in the music industry, Tupac Shakur is considered one of the most influential artists of the hip-hop industry. He was born as Lesane Parish Crooks in East Harlem, New York, on June 16, 1971. He began his career as a rapper in 1987 as a teen. He released many hit singles and also appeared in films during his short-lived career in entertainment. On September 7, 1996, the young rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later on September 13, 1996, from his injuries. Much speculation followed his death in relation to who was responsible for the shooting. It was rap artist Kendrick Lamar that has claimed that Tupac Shakur is now a ghost. The rapper says that he was visited by Shakur while he was asleep and that he told him to carry on doing what he was doing and not to let Tupac’s music die.