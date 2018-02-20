20 Famous Men Who Married Much Older Women

When people find someone to spend the rest of their lives with, it is often someone who is in the same age bracket. This is because they are at a similar stage in life, are more likely to have shared interests and they will often mix in the same social circles and this gives them the opportunity to meet. However, not all couples are a similar age and for some people, a large age gap works well. This is just as true of celebrities as it is of couples who do not live in the limelight. The only difference is that the media will often make a storyline out of a celebrity couple who have a big age gap. Here are 20 male celebrities who have married women who are much older than them.
20. Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon
Strictly speaking, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon were never married. However, as their relationship lasted for 21 years, they were regarded as one of the most solid couples in Hollywood. Sarandon is 12 years older than Robbins. Actress Sarandon was previously married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979. She then dated Franco Amurri, with whom she has a daughter, Eva. She met actor Tim Robbins in 1988 and they moved in together straight away. Their first son, John ‘Jack’ Henry, was born in 1989, followed by their second son, Miles Guthrie, in 1992. The couple eventually split in 2009. Robbins is best known for his acting roles in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘The Player’, Jacob’s Ladder’, and ‘Bull Durham. Sarandon is an award-winning actress best-known for her roles in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Thelma and Louise’, ‘Stepmom’, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, ‘Tammy’, and ‘Little Women’.