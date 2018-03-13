20 Famous People who Mysteriously Disappeared

People go missing every single day, but some are more well-known than others; some are even more well-known because of their disappearance. Some may be victims of crime, some are met by an accident, and some may have taken off on their own. Despite efforts to find these missing folks, some are never found, leaving a mystery surrounding their last days and final disappearance. Some vanishings have been subject to massive search parties, media sensationalism, wild speculation, dead ends, wrong turns, false accusations, and some have even turned into television shows or miniseries. Here are 20 people who mysteriously disappeared in no particular order.
1. DB Cooper
If you’ve ever watched the comedy movie Without a Paddle or a number of other movies, TV shows plots, songs, and books have been based on by the legend of this man. On Thanksgiving Eve, 1971, DB purchased a ticket under an alias, Dan Cooper, and then proceeded to skyjacked Flight 305 of the Northwest Orient Airlines which was bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right after the flight took off from on what only supposed to be a thirty minute flight, Cooper told a flight attendant that he had explosives in his possession and demanded two-hundred thousand dollars and four parachutes in addition to a refueling truck for when they would land at the airport they were originally headed for.
Authorities paid out the ransom and gave Cooper the parachutes. After refueling began, he then told the pilot and crew where he wanted the plane to take him, which was Mexico City. However, about thirty minutes into the flight, he jumped from the plane from ten thousand feet near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.
Not only was he never found, but Cooper’s real identity also remains a mystery and it’s not known whether he survived the jump. In July 2016, a two-part special was aired on the History Channel about DB Cooper, where they named Robert Rackstraw as the man behind the mystery. Nonetheless, the FBI declared in the same month that they were no longer pursuing him. Rackstraw, a seventy-two year man living on a boat in San Diego Bay claims he considered filing a defamation suit against the television channel, but it has never been filed. Whether or not he is DB Cooper remains a mystery.