The reasons each of these men are now single dads may differ, but what is the same for all of them is that they stepped up, becoming awesome single dads when for their children. Unfortunately, we don’t see a lot of single dads so it’s really great that these famous single dads are in the spotlight, making wonderful role models for other dads, single or not. It’s fairly common these days for moms and dads to not still be together, but most of the time, it’s the moms who take the children. Of course, in some cases, the mom has abandoned their families or worse case scenario, has died. Whatever the reasons, single dads everywhere need to be given the recognition they deserve. After all, they are few and far between. Here’s 20 of the most famous single dads.
1. Tom Cruise
Before his divorce from Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise was already a full-time single dad to his children Connor and Isabella. Cruise was previously married to Nicole Kidman. The couple was married on December 24, 1990. Because Kidman initially had trouble conceiving, the two decided to adopt. The adopted two children, Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise, who was born in 1992, and Connor Antony Cruise who was born in 1995. Kidman openly admitted that that she never really had a very strong relationship with the two children. In fact, neither ever called her ”mom.” It was only appropriate when Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001, that the children chose to stay with Cruise. Cruise later married Katie Holmes, who was pregnant at the time, on November 18, 2006. The two had a daughter, Suri. Holmes then filed for divorce from Cruise on June 29, 2012. Although Holmes retained custody of their young daughter, Cruise is known for his total dedication to all of his children.