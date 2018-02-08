In most instances, people marry someone of a similar age. There are many reasons why people choose to marry someone who is in the same age bracket. For example, there is an increased chance they will mix in social circles, which will give them the opportunity to meet, and it is more likely that they are at a similar stage in life to their chosen partner. Also, people of similar ages often have shared interests. However, these factors are not true of all couples and a large age gap works well for many people. This is true of both members of the public and celebrities as there are many examples of famous people who have chosen to marry someone who is significantly older than them. Here are 20 famous women who married much older men.
20. Bo Derek
Bo Derek is the stage name of Mary Cathleen Collins who was born in Long Beach, California, on November 20, 1956. Her best-known performance was in the 1979 film ‘10’, although she has also had notable roles in films including ‘Tarzan, the Ape Man’, ‘Tommy Boy’, and ‘Bolero’. Bo Derek has been married only once and this was to John Derek. She met him in 1973 when she was just 16 and he was 30 years her senior. The statutory rape laws in California meant that their relationship was illegal, and Derek faced prosecution. To avoid this, they moved to Germany as the laws were different in this country. They returned to the United States just after Bo turned 18 and then married in 1976. They remained married until John Derek died in 1998. John Derek had already been married three times prior to meeting the young actress. His first wife was Pati Behrs, to whom he was married from 1948 to 1955. He then married Ursula Andress in 1957 but they were divorced in 1966. His third wife was Linda Evans and he was married to her between 1968 and 1974. Following John Derek’s death, Bo Derek has been in a relationship with John Corbett since 2002.