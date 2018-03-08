20 Fine Actors Who Have Also Won Razzies

The 38th Golden Raspberry Award Ceremony will be held on March 3 this year. The “Razzies” honor the worst film and actors of the past year. The event began in the Los Angeles living room of John B. Wilson, a University of California, Los Angeles film graduate and publicist. He and his friend, Mo Murphy (also a UCLA film graduate and movie maker) thought it would be fun to invite friends over the night before the Academy Awards for a pot luck dinner to talk about and vote for the worst films of the year. The informal first Razzie Awards Ceremony was held on March 31, 1981.
The Razzies event grew in popularity each year and by the fourth year, CNN and major wire services covered it. The format has grown in style and the voting process has become a bit more technical, but the Golden Raspberry Awards remains a fun event for Hollywood to poke fun at some of the worst films and actors of the past year. It is rare that any of the winners would show up for the ceremony, but some surprise guests including Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry, showed up to accept their Worst Actor award for fun. Often winners of the Razzie are actually good actors, like Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry, who have won Oscars for work in other films.
Here are 20 fine actors who have won a Razzie.