Home
Celebrity News
The 20 Funniest Female Comediennes of All-Time
Celebrity News

The 20 Funniest Female Comediennes of All-Time

1 min ago

There are over 200 legitimate candidates to make this list, and it is impossible not to miss someone who is deserving. The best (read: easiest) way to approach narrowing down the list was to eliminate contenders by who 1) have yet to establish themselves over time in comparison to the classic female comediennes. That means most of the younger comediennes did not make the list. Another criteria was media attention, which is really very unfair, but for the purposes of a list that people today can relate to it seems to make sense.

Most standup comediennes didn’t make the list because very few have established themselves elsewhere. There are far more TV comediennes on this list than any other broad category because in general they will be getting more media attention and a steadier stream of viewers – Internet or no Internet. Another note of unfairness is that comediennes who appear on long running shows such as Saturday Night Live have the difficulty of surpassing their previous talent – sometimes impossible by historical standards.

Some comediennes, made the list because of their versatility; their ability to play dramatic roles as well as make us laugh. The most basic criteria of all is exactly that – the ability to make us laugh. That makes any list of all-time female comediennes very personal and very fragile. So scream and shout to the rafters when I am certain leaving a particular, very popular and famous comedienne off the list will cause unlimited stress to the reader.

You have been warned. This list is in no particular order of preference or absolute authority.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The 20 Funniest Female Comediennes of All-Time
The Top 20 West Coast Rappers of All-Time
20 Celebrities Who Married as Teenagers
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill