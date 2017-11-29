The 20 Most Mysterious Celebrity Deaths of All-Time

When a star achieves celebrity status, they accept that there are many changes to their life. While they have the privilege of earning large sums of money and living a life of luxury and excitement, they must also learn to live in the public eye. Every aspect of their lives comes under scrutiny from both the public and the media. From their relationships to their daily habits, everything suddenly becomes interesting to others. This interest even extends to their death. When a celebrity meets an untimely end, it sparks huge interest. It can even cause their fans to undergo a period of mourning. While many of the deaths are explained by illness or an accident, there are many other celebrity deaths that are shrouded in mystery. These deaths often involve police investigations and both fans and the media begin to create theories about the circumstances surrounding a star’s death. There are plenty of celebrity deaths that remain unexplained even many years after the demise and following intensive investigations. Here are 20 of the most mysterious celebrity deaths.