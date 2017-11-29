Home
Celebrity News
The 20 Most Mysterious Celebrity Deaths of All-Time
Celebrity News

The 20 Most Mysterious Celebrity Deaths of All-Time

12 hours ago

When a star achieves celebrity status, they accept that there are many changes to their life. While they have the privilege of earning large sums of money and living a life of luxury and excitement, they must also learn to live in the public eye. Every aspect of their lives comes under scrutiny from both the public and the media. From their relationships to their daily habits, everything suddenly becomes interesting to others. This interest even extends to their death. When a celebrity meets an untimely end, it sparks huge interest. It can even cause their fans to undergo a period of mourning. While many of the deaths are explained by illness or an accident, there are many other celebrity deaths that are shrouded in mystery. These deaths often involve police investigations and both fans and the media begin to create theories about the circumstances surrounding a star’s death. There are plenty of celebrity deaths that remain unexplained even many years after the demise and following intensive investigations. Here are 20 of the most mysterious celebrity deaths.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading.

Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The 20 Most Mysterious Celebrity Deaths of All-Time
20 Celebrities Who Fell Into Homelessness
20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Roman Catholic
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill