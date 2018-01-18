20 Rock Stars Who Married Supermodels

When a celebrity meets someone with whom they want to spend the rest of their lives, it is often somebody who is also famous. Not only will they mix in similar circles which gives them the opportunity to meet, there are also many other factors that make them a perfect match. For example, they will both understand the pressures of life in the limelight, they will often earn similar amounts of money, they may have similar aspirations in life, and they will potentially share similar interests as they have both chosen to work in the entertainment industry. While actors will often date other actors and musicians may date someone else in the music industry, there are many occasions when a celebrity will date someone who is also famous but in a different field within the entertainment industry. One example of this is rock stars who date supermodels. Here are 20 rock stars who married a supermodel.