The 20 Shortest Celebrity Marriages of All-Time

When celebrities get married, it puts them in the spotlight of media attention and it is news that often hits the headlines. Their fans are keen to learn more about their relationship, how they celebrated their big day, and what the couple has planned for the future. For many celebrities, their marriage marks the beginning of a long and happy life together. However, for others, things don’t work out so well. There are many examples of celebrities who have got married only to realize very quickly that they have made a big mistake. Their marriage comes to an abrupt end and they hit the headlines again for the second occasion in just a short period of time.
Here are 20 of the shortest celebrity marriages ever.