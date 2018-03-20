20 Significant Before And After Celebrity Nose Jobs

We have seen throughout the many years of the entertainment industry the speculations and confessions of celebrities who have potentially gone under the knife to enhance their looks for whatever reason. For the majority, these plastic surgeries and enhancements go well, and help to boost their confidence and their work on projects, some even going unnoticed by the public eye; However, sometimes they don’t go as planned, leading to botched procedures, or completely drastic changes to faces that we once recognized, changing the course of their careers along with it. In this article, we are going to count down twenty of the most significantly different before and after images of celebrities who have gone under the knife to get a nose job, and really other work as well, and how it has affected their career since. With that said, let’s get started with our count down.
Ozzy Osbourne
If you aren’t familiar with the name Ozzy Osbourne, then we aren’t sure where you have been the past couple of decades. Front runner of Black Sabbath for several years along with a successful heavy metal solo career, Ozzy has made many controversial moves for himself which has made him an odd man out in the industry. He has also been part of several realty television series, depicting the life he leads with his wife, Sharon, and his children, Kelly and Jack. He has also been one of the first, and few, of the men in the spotlight to outwardly admit to having plastic surgery back in 2005, a nose job and a face lift. He stated that he did the surgeries simply to help him feel more confident and to just make him feel better. There is nothing wrong with that.