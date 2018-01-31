For many people, making their first million dollars is something that doesn’t happen until very late in life. After decades of working a profitable job, making smart investments, and building a solid portfolio, anyone could reach that coveted seven-figure number in their bank account. Even then, it is not always guaranteed to happen. In today’s world, more and more young people are becoming successful. There are a lot of great opportunities in technology, for example, that are being taken advantage of by the newest generation. For example, Robert Nay was only 14 when he released his brilliant physics game Bubble Ball on the Apple App Store. He made his first million shortly after the release of this game.
Of course, the traditional route to fame and fortune – that is, making it big in the performing arts – is still frequented by many young dreamers. So many young actors, actresses, musicians, and models have reached the million-dollar mark. A lot of them have a larger net worth than most people two, three, or even four times their age. The entertainment game does involve a lot of luck and connections. However, the sheer talent of some of the wealthiest young celebrities played a key role in how they made their millions. If you are interested in learning a bit more about the most affluent young celebrities, you should read on as we examine the 21 Richest Celebrities under 21 Years Old.