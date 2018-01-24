7 Celebrities That Don’t Sleep Like You or Me

Sleep is possibly one of the most essential parts of staying healthy. A good night’s sleep has been proven time and time again to be extremely beneficial to both your mental and physical well-being. The common recommendation for sleep we should be getting is between seven and nine hours per night. While this is the recommendation, there seems to be a contingent of celebrities and business people who somehow find a way to strive and succeed with much less sleep than recommended. Here are seven of these people have found a way to stop sleep from getting in their way of success and it’s truly impressive.
The Rock
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is well known for his intense lifestyle. He’s managed to maintain of level of peak fitness over a shockingly long period of time. He’s also managed to become successful in nearly every endeavor he’s set out on. Somehow he does all of this while reportedly only sleeping between three and five hours per night. This is incredible, when you consider he has the energy to seemingly star in a new blockbuster movie every six months.
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon and The Rock are no strangers to each other, just as they aren’t strangers to success. McMahon has turned a fledgling wrestling industry into a worldwide phenemon and made some serious money along the way. He’s done this with an incredibly committed and non-stop work ethic. It shouldn’t be too surprising to see him on this list, but you might be surprised to hear he only sleeps about four hours per night.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has gone from business owner, to TV celebrity, to President of the United States. It’s been rumored for many years he has a never-ending work ethic and digs into every detail of the work around him. To maintain a work ethic like this means he must be putting pretty serious hours into his work, which could certainly get in the way of sleep. Well, according to his recent health exam Donald Trump sleeps around four to five hours per night.
Jay Leno
As a comedian Jay Leno found an immense amount of success. He used his quick wits and celebrity to develop an incredibly successful run as a late night TV host. It turns out he was a great fit as a late night host, because Leno reportedly only sleeps around five hours per night.
Martha Stewart
When you dig into Martha Stewart’s life, you find someone who has found success in nearly everything she sets her mind to. She was successful on Wall Street, on television, and as an entrepreneur. All of this success means she’s certainly put a lot on her plate and has tons of work to do on a daily basis. One way she’s found to get all of this work done is to cut out some sleep, considering she actually sleeps less than four hours each night.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is famous for founding Facebook, but another well-known aspect of his success is his work ethic. When building Facebook, Zuckerberg used to work into the early hours of the morning on the site. He still maintains a similar work ethic by only managing about five hours per sleep each night. He even reportedly tries to save time by not picking out his clothes!
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is one of the few people on this list who seemingly gets a realistic amount of sleep. He’s reported to sleep about six hours per night, which is still under the recommendation but slightly more reasonable. The interesting thing is if Elon Musk sleep six hours a day, he must be working the remaining 18 hours. He leads numerous successful companies and is even starting new ones regularly, so it’d be difficult for him to do anything other than sleep and work!
There is no direct correlation between lack of sleep and consistent success. However, it’s incredible to see how some of the most successful people can manage their workloads without much sleep!