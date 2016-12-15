Alexa PenaVega: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Child stars are often forever entrenched in the memories of fans as the characters they portrayed in their youth. Iconic and popular roles for children can sometimes make it difficult for these young actors to break out into new roles in later years. One actress who has managed to both see tremendous success as a child and forge a career as an adult is Alexa PenaVega.
This highly popular actress is best known for her starring role in the Spy Kids franchise. She portrayed Carmen Cortez, an extremely popular character, in all four of the films. More recently, she has starred in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, The Mentalist, and Nashville. However, the most important moment of her life has occurred outside of the entertainment industry, as she has recently welcomed her first child into the world. On December 7th, she and her husband Carlos welcomed a son named Ocean King PenaVega.
While PenaVega has seen continued success in her adult years, she is best known for her acting as a youth. Although this does speak to her considerable popularity, it also unfortunately obscures her highly interesting personal life. PenaVega is much more than a child star. Here are ten of the most interesting facts about the diverse and talented Alexa PenaVega.
10. She performs her own stunts
While the Spy Kids movies are fun, humorous, and filled with interesting characters, it is their action and excitement that truly captivates audiences. A big part of this excitement comes from PenaVega, who performed many of her own stunts as Carmen Cortez. Her athletic ability, bravery, and talent all combined to produce her most popular role. Fans of the series should be grateful that PenaVega was able to commit to her role so much.
9. She is multi-talented
While it is obvious that PenaVega is a fantastic actress, as she has been entertaining thousands of fans since her childhood, she actually possesses a wide range of talents. In addition to acting, she is a highly accomplished singer. Further, she is fluent in Spanish and is a very experienced gymnast (a skill which no doubt helped her perform her stunts). Although PenaVega is celebrated for her acting ability, most people are unaware of just how diverse her skill set truly is.
8. She comes from a big family
PenaVega may stand out as a star today, but in her family she is one of many kids. The actress has six siblings. They are: Margaux Vega, Krizia Vega, Makenzie Vega, Greylin James, Jet James, and Cruz Hudson Rue. Her sister Makenzie is also an actress. She portrayed Grace Florrick on the highly popular series The Good Wife.
7. She is passionate about her faith
PenaVega is a Christian, and she is very proud of her faith. She has stated that her religion is the most important thing in her life. Her Instagram posts which announced the birth of her son, for example, were filled with thanks and praise for God. Perhaps most notably, PenaVega routinely devotes a portion of her YouTube channel vlogs to her devotional Word of Wisdom.
6. She has been married twice
PenaVega is currently in a happy marriage, but she had a previous husband. In 2010, she married producer Sean Covel. Notably, Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez walked PenaVega down the aisle at this wedding. The couple divorced in 2012. In 2014, PenaVega married actor Carlos Pena Jr. As the actress’ last name was Vega at the time, the two chose to blend their names, resulting in PenaVega.
5. She is an accomplished musician
While she is best known for her considerable acting ability, PenaVega is also an accomplished singer. Her acting and singing have been closely tied, as she provided songs for the soundtracks of all three Spy Kids movies. She released singles called “Isle of Dreams” and “Game Over” to coincide with the release of the second and third films in the franchise, respectively. She has also provided music for Reno! The Genetic Opera and Ruby & The Rockits.
4. Alexa PenaVega Net Worth
With a successful acting and singing career that dates back to her teen years, it is no surprise that PenaVega is financially well off. In fact, current estimates have her net worth at approximately $12.5 million. This impressive sum has been earned mainly through her acting performances in the extremely popular Spy Kids movies. However, her continued acting and singing career has undoubtedly helped her amass such an impressive personal fortune.
3. She has overcome personal struggles
Knowing that PenaVega is a highly popular actress, successful singer, and has a considerable personal fortune, one might assume that her life is easy. However, this is untrue. Even the rich and famous like PenaVega can face terrible challenges. For the actress, this came in the form of bulimia.
PenaVega announced on Dancing with the Stars that she had long struggled with bulimia, but had recovered. It is inspiring to hear that someone who has endured the ruthless scrutiny and beauty standards of Hollywood since her childhood has managed to regain her health.
2. She competed against her husband on Dancing with the Stars
One of the most interesting aspects of DWTS’ 21st season was the fact that two of the contestants were married to each other. Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, both popular actors, competed against each other on the reality dance competition show. Although neither won, they both performed very well. Alexa was paired with Mark Ballas and was eliminated 7th, while Carlos was paired with Witney Carson and was eliminated 8th.
1. She has jumped out of an airplane for charity
While many people with fame and fortune have used their status to help those in need, very few have gone to the extremes that PenaVega has. Instead of merely appearing at an event or donating money, PenaVega jumped out of an airplane to raise awareness and money for the organization 18 for 18’s Celebrity Skydive and Awareness Campaign. Her husband Carlos and their friend James Maslow also participated in the event. The proceeds were used to help in the fight against sex trafficking around the world.