Ali Fedotowsky: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of ABC’s The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, chances are you know who Ali Fedotowsky is. She appeared on The Bachelor in 2010 and she left the show on her own. She was working for Facebook and they gave her an option of coming back to work or quitting her job. Later, she came back on The Bachelorette where it was the men fighting for her heart. She got engaged to Roberto Martinez during the finale in 2010 and in 2011, the couple announced that they would be ending their engagement. If you want to know more about Ali and what she has been up to lately, read on.
She Was Born and Raised in Massachusetts
Ali grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts and later moved to Williamstown, Massachusetts. The town that she grew up in had just one traffic light. After graduating from Mount Greylock Regional High School, she went on to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She attended school there for two years and then she transferred to Clark University, located in Worcester, Massachusetts. She graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
She Always Wanted a Career in Television
Even before Ali appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she wanted to work in television. After her fun on the Bachelorette ended, her dream came true. She moved to San Diego where she got a job as a weekly morning show correspondent for Fox News. In 2013, she announced that she was hired as a correspondent for E! News and she remained there until 2015.
She Has Many Nicknames
According to Ali, her friends have many nicknames for her. Some of them include Al, Fedo, A-Fed Raptor, Ali-gator, and Fed.
She Had a Lazy Eye
When Ali was growing up, she had a lazy eye. To try to correct the problem, her optometrist had her wear glasses. She had to wear them from the age of 2 until she turned 12. After that, she no longer needed to wear them because the condition corrected itself.
She is a Superstitious Flier
Ali is superstitious when it comes to flying. Before she boards a plane, she likes to touch the outside first. She believes it will give her good luck during her flight.
She Prefers Air Popped Popcorn Over Microwave
Most people prefer microwave popcorn because it is easier to make. Ali, however, prefers air popped popcorn. She says that it might take longer to make, but she is obsessed with it.
She Misses the East Coast
Ali says she loves living in California but she does miss the East Coast. Other than missing her friends and family who live there, she also misses Dunkin Donuts coffee.
She Loves Ramen Noodles and Pickles
According to Ali, she loves Ramen noodles, however, she doesn’t eat them the way that most people do. She prefers to crush up the noodles, sprinkle the flavor pack inside the package and them eat them dry. She also loves pickles. She says that she considers them to be a major food group. She says that she loves pickles so much that she goes through a few jars each week. She will sit down and eat a jar in one sitting.
She is Mother
After calling off her engagement to Roberto Martinez, Ali remained single until 2013 when she met Kevin Manno and the two started dating. Kevin is a television and radio host. They dated for two years and in 2015 they announced their engagement. In July 2016, she gave birth to their daughter, Molly. Ali and Kevin are still planning to get married, but they haven’t set a date yet. For now, they are enjoying being parents to their beautiful little girl.
She Didn’t Always Love Los Angeles
When Ali was 12 years old, she took a trip to Los Angeles with her parents She said she hated it there and cried to her parents the whole time. She vowed never to return. Today, she spends a great deal of time in Los Angeles and she loves it there.
Today, Ali is focusing most of her time on being a good mother to her daughter. Her name does, however, come up often in entertainment news. If you want to learn more about Ali, you can find her interviews online and in the tabloids.
Photo via Instagram