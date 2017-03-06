Amina Pankey: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have ever watched Love and Hip Hop, chances are you know who Amina Pankey is. She is the wife of rapper Peter Gunz, and she has been part of a love triangle between Peter and his on-again, off-again girlfriend of 13 years, Tara Wallace. Amina has been making headlines for years because of Peter and Tara. She is also a successful music artist who was signed to her husband, Peter Gunz’ label. If you want to learn more about this woman, read on.
She Was Not Born in the United States
Amina was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She found her love of music at a very young age and was writing original songs at the age of 13. She was born Aminata, and after coming to the United States, she started calling herself Amina. She has legally changed her name.
She Has a Twin Sister
Amina has a twin sister named Safietou Schmahl. The sisters first came to the United States together, where they got into the music business and became the R&B duo, Black Buddafly. Later, his other sister Sophie joined the group.
She Had No Plan When She Came To the United States
When Amina came to the U.S., she had no plans. She didn’t look into jobs or apartments ahead of time. She says that she didn’t want to make plans because they could have taken her away from her main goal of having a career as a recording artist.
She Has Two Daughters
Amina is the mother of two daughter, Cori Gunz and Bronx Gunz. Her daughter Cory has a half-brother, her father, Peter Gunz’ son who is also named Cory. The only difference in the names if the way that they are spelled. According to Amina, regardless of the drama in her personal life with her husband, she has always put her two girls first. She says that they are her entire world.
She Gave Birth to Peter’s Daughter the Same Time His Girlfriend Gave Birth To His Son
Most celebrities try to keep their cheating and their scandals private. Amina, her husband, and her husband’s girlfriend never tried to keep their drama out of the news. It became so public that Peter’s girlfriend Tara and Amina got pregnant at the same time. They gave birth to their children just months of one another in 2016.
She is a Published Author
Amina wrote a book called The Other Woman. It is a book based her controversial relationship and the love triangle that she has been involved in for years. Many people wonder why she called the book, The Other Woman, when she is the wife not the girlfriend. When asked during an interview, she stated that Peter and Tara had been on and off for over 13 years, which makes her feel like the other woman even though she is the wife.
She Caused A Huge Photo Scandal
During the summer of 2016, Amina wanted to mark her territory but posting a picture of her husband, Peter Gunz’ privates. She wanted his girlfriend Tara to see the photos. She quickly realized that it was inappropriate and that Peter’s adult children would likely see the photos. She quickly deleted them,, but not before it became national news. Instead of posting photos of his private, she got a tattoo with his name. She says that she does these things because she is territorial when it comes to her men. Other people believe that she is just jealous and crazy.
She Says She is Finally Willing To Step Back
After years of a tumultuous relationship with her husband and being at odds with his girlfriend Tara, Amina says that she is finally to step back from Peter and put distance between herself and him. She says that there is a time to realize that things just aren’t working out. She says that she hopes to co-parent with Peter, but the relationship is over. A few days later, Peter was spotted on a romantic Valentine’s date with his girlfriend Tara. They haven’t discussed divorce yet.
She Moved to Los Angeles To Get Away From Peter in 2016
In April 2016, Amina did an interview with InTouch Magazine where she stated that she was moving to Los Angeles and had no desire to move back to New York. She said that the only reason she moved there was for Peter, but since they ended things, she had nothing keeping her there.
Her Mother Introduced Her To Famous People
When Amina was younger, her mother introduced her to Marvin Gaye, The Jacksons, and Earth, Wind, And Fire. She says these were some of the most amazing moments in her life.
If you want to learn more about Amina, you can read her book or catch her on VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop.