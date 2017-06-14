Amy Robach: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Born in February of 1973, Amy Joanne Robach was born in East Lansing, Michigan but spent about half of her life in St. Louis, Missouri, then spent nine years in Georgia before moving on to South Carolina, Washington D.C., and the New York area. Robach is a broadcast journalist and has worked on some of the biggest news broadcast programs on television. She is currently a news anchor on Good Morning America and is a well-known name in the world of journalism. You may be familiar with the name, and have seen her work, but here are ten things you didn’t know about Amy Joanne Robach.
1. Was in a beauty pageant
Amy Joanne Robach isn’t just a bright journalist with a knack for telling the news, but she’s a beauty, too. She was in a beauty pageant in 1994, for Miss Georgia as Miss Gwinnett County, and didn’t do too badly either. She placed fourth runner up, and although she did very well, she wanted to still pursue her dream job of journalism as opposed to a modeling or pageantry career.
2. Went to school with the Dawgs
After graduating from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, Robach went on to the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, home of the Bulldogs, where she would receive her Broadcast Journalism degree with high honors from. This was the first benchmark of her successful journalism career.
3. Won an award for her anchorism
Robach was working for Weekend Today in 2007 and proving herself to be quite the news reporter. The news broadcast show originally premiered in 1987 with Maria Shriver as the host and Al Roker was the weather broadcaster, and when Robach came into the picture, she immediately showed her passion for the news and made quite an impression.
4. Became News anchor
After spending a number of years as the co-anchor of different broadcast shows, Robach finally made her leap into being the number one position as anchor, as opposed to being just a side-kick. Her dedication to reporting stories paid off, and while working on Good Morning America, on March 31, 2014, Robach was given the position as news anchor.
5. Married to former Melrose Place star
After a lengthy marriage then divorce, to the father of Robach’s two daughters, she met former Melrose Place star, Andrew Shue at a book party in September of 2009 and the two were married on Robach’s 37th birthday, February 6, 2010. The wedding took place at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, and now she has three step-sons; Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.
6. Was a gymnast
Robach participated in sports as a child and went far with it. Her sport was gymnastics and she spent seven years of her young life as a competitive gymnast. Although she loved the sport and had the talent to continue moving forward with her gymnastics career, but she took it as far as she wanted to go.
7. Diagnosed with cancer
On November 11, 2013, Robach revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after doctors discovered a tumor on a recent mammogram. She had a bilateral mastectomy and during the surgery, the doctors found a secondary malignant tumor that had spread to her lymph nodes. Robach left broadcasting for some time after the revelation so that she could undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment.
8. Nominated for an Emmy
Robach has made a lot of milestones in her career, with one of the biggest being nominated for an Emmy. In 2002, Robach was nominated for Regional Emmy (National Capitol Chesapeake Bay), for the category of “News Segments: General News/Delayed Air.” This was sparked by her reporting on “Danger Zone.
9. Keeps fit
Robach believes in a healthy lifestyle and always looks very fashionable on camera. Robach eats healthy and works out to keep in shape. She stands at 5 ft. 7 in. tall and always wears clothes that show off her best features, including her long legs.
10. Very driven and ambitious
One thing Robach believes in, is a positive attitude. She stays very focused and has a positive outlook which is one reason why she has been successful in her professional career as well as she was able to deal with her cancer diagnosis and get through her long bout of cancer treatments.
