Home
Celebrity News
Amy Robach: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Celebrity News

Amy Robach: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

10 hours ago

Born in February of 1973, Amy Joanne Robach was born in East Lansing, Michigan but spent about half of her life in St. Louis, Missouri, then spent nine years in Georgia before moving on to South Carolina, Washington D.C., and the New York area. Robach is a broadcast journalist and has worked on some of the biggest news broadcast programs on television. She is currently a news anchor on Good Morning America and is a well-known name in the world of journalism. You may be familiar with the name, and have seen her work, but here are ten things you didn’t know about Amy Joanne Robach.

1. Was in a beauty pageant

Amy Joanne Robach isn’t just a bright journalist with a knack for telling the news, but she’s a beauty, too. She was in a beauty pageant in 1994, for Miss Georgia as Miss Gwinnett County, and didn’t do too badly either. She placed fourth runner up, and although she did very well, she wanted to still pursue her dream job of journalism as opposed to a modeling or pageantry career.

2. Went to school with the Dawgs

After graduating from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, Robach went on to the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, home of the Bulldogs, where she would receive her Broadcast Journalism degree with high honors from. This was the first benchmark of her successful journalism career.

3. Won an award for her anchorism

Robach was working for Weekend Today in 2007 and proving herself to be quite the news reporter. The news broadcast show originally premiered in 1987 with Maria Shriver as the host and Al Roker was the weather broadcaster, and when Robach came into the picture, she immediately showed her passion for the news and made quite an impression.

4. Became News anchor

After spending a number of years as the co-anchor of different broadcast shows, Robach finally made her leap into being the number one position as anchor, as opposed to being just a side-kick. Her dedication to reporting stories paid off, and while working on Good Morning America, on March 31, 2014, Robach was given the position as news anchor.

5. Married to former Melrose Place star

After a lengthy marriage then divorce, to the father of Robach’s two daughters, she met former Melrose Place star, Andrew Shue at a book party in September of 2009 and the two were married on Robach’s 37th birthday, February 6, 2010. The wedding took place at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, and now she has three step-sons; Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

6. Was a gymnast

Robach participated in sports as a child and went far with it. Her sport was gymnastics and she spent seven years of her young life as a competitive gymnast. Although she loved the sport and had the talent to continue moving forward with her gymnastics career, but she took it as far as she wanted to go.

7. Diagnosed with cancer

On November 11, 2013, Robach revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after doctors discovered a tumor on a recent mammogram. She had a bilateral mastectomy and during the surgery, the doctors found a secondary malignant tumor that had spread to her lymph nodes. Robach left broadcasting for some time after the revelation so that she could undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

8. Nominated for an Emmy

Robach has made a lot of milestones in her career, with one of the biggest being nominated for an Emmy. In 2002, Robach was nominated for Regional Emmy (National Capitol Chesapeake Bay), for the category of “News Segments: General News/Delayed Air.” This was sparked by her reporting on “Danger Zone.

Nominated for a 2002 Regional Emmy (National Capitol Chesapeake Bay) in the category “News Segments: General News/Delayed Air,” for her reporting on “Danger Zone.” It wouldn’t be surprising to see her win an award one day with her talent for handing people the news the way she does.

9. Keeps fit

Robach believes in a healthy lifestyle and always looks very fashionable on camera. Robach eats healthy and works out to keep in shape. She stands at 5 ft. 7 in. tall and always wears clothes that show off her best features, including her long legs.

10. Very driven and ambitious

One thing Robach believes in, is a positive attitude. She stays very focused and has a positive outlook which is one reason why she has been successful in her professional career as well as she was able to deal with her cancer diagnosis and get through her long bout of cancer treatments.

Save

Related Posts

About The Author

Maria McCutchen
More from this Author

Maria McCutchen is an author and freelance writer living in Chattanooga, TN. She is the published author of her memoir, “It’s all in Your Head,” and a children’s book. She has been writing for over 15 years; writing articles, whitepapers, product write-ups and more for multiple online media sites, blogs, company websites and individuals. She is also an advocate for brain malformations, including Chiari Malformation, and works closely with the non-profit organization, The Chiari Project, writing for their quarterly newsletters.

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
Amy Robach: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Stella Maxwell: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Trista Sutter: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill