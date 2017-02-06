Ariana Madix: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Vanderpump Rules is a reality series on Bravo. It is a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Vanderpump, moved on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to have the title role on the show. It follows her and her staff around her restaurant in West Hollywood California called SUR. Ariana Madix came on the show during season two with a recurring role and in season three, she moved up to one of the main roles. Since then, she has been a fan favorite. If you want to learn more about Ariana, read on.
She Is an Actress
Ariana considers herself to be more of an actress than a reality star. Over the years, she has had roles on several shows including NFL Writers Room, Dads and Anger Management, CollegeHumor Originals, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, and Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt. While she is very proud of her role on Vanderpump Rules, she is extremely proud of her previous acting roles.
She is Dating Tom Sandoval
Ariana is dating her co-star Tom Sandoval. He is an actor and a musician and he works as a bartender at SUR. He and Ariana have been together for a couple years and she believes that he is her soulmate. According to Ariana, she and Tom have had the relationship of their dreams since day one. She says that they both have a sense of adventure and they love to explore the world together.
She Had a Dysfunctional Relationship Before Tom
Before Ariana started dating Tom, she was in a pretty dysfunctional relationship. She stated that it was the first relationship she was ever in like that. She said that the whole relationship consisted of arguments, breaking up, and making up. According to Ariana, it was very difficult and being with Tom is like a breath of fresh air.
She Loves the Walking Dead
According to Ariana, the Walking Dead is her favorite show. She says that she is obsessed with zombies and the zombie apocalypse. She says that she always fantasizes about the zombie apocalypse and tries to figure out how she would get out of certain situations.
She Went To College
Before Ariana found her way to Los Angeles and SUR restaurant, she was a college student. She attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. There she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Theater and Broadcast Communications. After she finished college, she moved to New York to pursue a career in acting.
She Has Learned A Lot From HGTV
Ariana says that she loves HGTV. She mostly watches the home renovation and real estate shows. She says that she has always found these shows interesting. She has watched so many of these shows that now she says that she feels like an expert on real estate and she is always giving her friends who are house hunting advice on the cost of homes in Los Angeles.
She Is Starting a Podcast
Ariana is teaming up with Meredith Brace Sloss to start a podcast. She says it will be a talk show and they already have several talented and funny guests who have signed up to be on the show.
She Loves Space
When Ariana was growing up, she would watch space shuttle launches from her front yard. Since then, she had always been fascinated by the idea of going to space one day. She says that if there were a one-way trip to Mars, she would definitely be on it.
She is an Equestrian
Ariana loved riding horses when she was growing up. She loved it so much that she rode often and she even won awards during competitions. She still has a horse today and it lives at her mother’s house. When she goes to visit, she loves to ride.
She Was Involved in a Cheating Scandal
In January 2015, Ariana got caught in the middle of a cheating scandal. Tom’s ex-girlfriend Kristen accused Tom of cheating on Ariana with a stranger from Miami. Tom was in Miami doing paid club appearances and Ariana knew the mystery girl hung out with Tom and his two other co-stars. Ariana saw the rumor as an angry ex trying to get back at Tom. The two were able to get past the drama and the rumors and they are happier today than they ever have been.
