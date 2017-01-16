Ashley Hebert: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of ABC’s Bachelorette, the name Ashley Hebert will mean a lot to you. This is because it has been confirmed that she is going to be the next Bachelorette. She will be the 7th one. Time will only tell whether she will find love on the show like some girls have or have her heart broken like others have. If you want to learn more about Ashley read on. There are plenty of things about this beautiful woman that you may not even know.
She Grew Up in New England
Ashley grew up in a small town called Madawaska, Maine. It is located in the northernmost town in New England. She is used to very snowy and brutally cold winters. In her hometown, over 83 percent of the residents speak French in their homes. According to Ashley, she doesn’t speak fluent French, however, she can completely understand it. Her home is so close to Canada, she is practically a Canadian.
She Loves to Dance
Ashley has loved dancing since she was very young. When she was a child, she traveled across the border to Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to take dance classes. The name of the school was Main Street Dance Studio. When she grew up, she minored in dance at the University of Maine. There, she studied both intermediate and advanced jazz, ballet, modern dance, and composition.
She Is Very Smart
While Ashley attended the University of Maine, not only did she minor in dance, she also majored in biology. She did very well when she was in school. While attending the school between 2002 and 2006, she managed to earn a 3.92 GPA. That is pretty impressive.
She Has Earned Many Honors and Achievements
Considering her high GPA, you would think that Ashley spent all of her time in college studying. While she did study hard, she worked hard at other things as well. She managed to earn a variety of scholarships and awards. These include:
- In 2002, she won Maine’s Junior Miss Talent Scholarship
- Also in 2002, she won Maine’s Junior Miss Scholarship for Overall Fitness
- In 2002 and 2003, she won a scholarship from Dancequest Competition
- In 2002, she won the gold medal soloist award from the American Dance Association
She Lived in Hawaii
After she graduated from the University of Maine, she moved to Hawaii for a short time. She never talked much about why she moved there or what she did while she was there. Maybe she was preparing to move on with her education.
She Wanted to Be a Dentist
When Ashley came back from Hawaii, she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, located in Philadelphia.
She Had a Boyfriend Who Died
Right after Ashley graduated from the University of Maine in 2006, she met a man named Joe and they began dating. When Ashley went to Pennsylvania to attend Dental School Joe moved to California. The two still stayed in touch, however. A few weeks before Ashely started filming for The Bachelor, Joe passed away from a respiratory illness. Ashley took the news very hard.
She is Divorced
In 2015, Ashley married J.P. Rosenbaum, whom she chose to be married to on her first episode of The Bachelor. Not long after, the two got divorced.
Ashley Has Two Children
Ashley has two children with her ex, JP Rosenbaum. She has a daughter named Essex Reece and a son named Fordy. According to her friends and family, Ashley is an excellent mother.
She Has Tattoos
Ashley has several tattoos. She says that each of her tattoos has a meaning. They may not mean anything to other people, but they mean something to her. She has a tattoo on her inner right wrist that says, “Crazy Beautiful”. She says that it describes how her life is sometimes. She got the tattoo in college with her best friend. She got her second tattoo in Las Vegas while she was shooting The Bachelor Season 15. She and three other girls from the show all decided to get a tattoo together. Only time will tell if she gets another tattoo when The Bachelorette starts shooting.
