10 Reasons You Should Follow Bella Hadid on Instagram

The rise of the Hadid sisters almost happened in an instant. Bella Hadid, the younger out of the two sisters, have certainly carved out a niche for herself in the industry. Since she broke out into the fashion industry in 2014, Bella has been everywhere. She’s even won a few Model of the Year awards including one from GQ, Models.com, and the British Fashion Awards among others. This stunning beauty is not slowing down anytime soon, and she keeps track of it all on her Instagram account. She’s actually fairly active on the social media site with almost 2,500 posts and 17.9 million followers. Here are 10 reasons why you should also be following Bella on Instagram.
The style
What’s a fashion model’s page if there’s no fashion in it? You’ll get endless style on your feed when you follow Bella on Instagram. She’s got flawless style so whether she’s at a shoot or not, you’re guaranteed excellent outfits, great make makeup, and all around just amazing style.
The red carpet
Bella is always at a red carpet event. Whether it’s at a gala, an awards show, or at a fashion event, Bella will often post photos of herself with beautiful gowns and surrounded by lights and flashing cameras. It’s a glimpse of life moving in her lane—endless events. She’s busy, very busy in fact, and it isn’t at all unusual for any high profile models.
Her smile
if you see pictures of Bella Hadid everywhere, it’s quite rare to see her face with a smile. In fact, most pictures you’ll see of Bella will show you a hardened face. It’s normal to see on the catwalk or on photo shoots, but you’ll see a glimpse of Bella’s pearly whites from time to time on her Instagram page. It’s a refreshing sight considering that it’s so rare.
Travels
Another part of an international model’s life is the travel. You’ll see Bella’s travels all over her Instagram page, and she’s been in some of fashion capitals of the world. We’ve seen Bella in Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Heathrow, and many more. She seems to like all the travels though because she keeps on posting about all the fabulous places.
Sisterly love
From time to time, Bella will post pictures of her older sibling and equally famous sister, Gigi. The two can often be seen doing shoots together; they’re also often seen on tabloids and general celebrity news together. What’s awesome about Bella’s page is the fact that she’ll post pictures of her and her sister on average days.
Old pictures
Speaking of her sister, Bella also posts pictures of her other family members, and they’re mostly nostalgic. She posts a lot of pictures of her when she was younger. Sometimes she’d be by herself; other times, she’s with her mother. It’s nice to see pictures of young Bella way before she became a superstar. We all have roots, after all. And Bella’s supermodel mom is a pretty good one at that.
Outside of work
Bella is not all work even though it might seem like her life is all about her fashion career. With her Instagram page as evidence, you can see Bella have fun outside of work as well. It seems that she likes to surround herself with people that have the same energy as she does, and it seems that she also likes to be out and about and enjoying life as much as possible.
All the videos
From time to time, Bella will post videos of herself doing random things—whether it’s at a photo shoot or just a normal day. While we constantly see Bella on print, it’s sometimes nice to see her in action as well.
The fashion world
No one could really know the inner workings of the fashion industry better than the fashion models, and Bella gives a great insight into the industry. She posts great photos of the process, the set up, the back work, and everything else. Bella is great at making sure that we get a glimpse into her world.
The glamorous life
If you want glamour into your Instagram feed, following Bella’s page is a sure way to do that. Bella’s page is nothing if it isn’t glamorous, and every single photo she posts is all about the grand life that many of us dream of. Bella’s living it, and you can be inspired to live your life big as well.